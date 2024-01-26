Donald Trump Vows to Appeal 'Ridiculous' Verdict After He's Ordered to Pay E. Jean Carroll $83 Million in Defamation Trial
Donald Trump was ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defamation on Friday, January 26.
The jury awarded the former journalist a total of $65 million in punitive damages, $11 million in compensatory damages for a reputation repair program only and $7.3 million in compensatory damages outside of the reputation repair program.
Following the verdict, the embattled ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform to slam the court's decision, calling it "absolutely ridiculous!"
"I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," he ranted. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"
Carroll was seen leaving the courthouse around 5 p.m. but did not take any reporters' questions.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and subsequent defamation last year after Carroll accused him of assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the '90s.
After the initial decision, the 77-year-old continued to defame the writer, claiming the case was a "scam" and that she was a "wack job."
The trial was to determine the amount of damages that the controversial businessman would have to pay.
On Friday morning, January 26, the former POTUS stormed out of the courtroom while Carroll's lawyer was giving her closing arguments in the case.
Not long after, Trump posted a series of scathing messages to social media.
"We asked for one trial ... but the Judge wouldn’t give it to us, he made us have two trials on the same Hoax," he wrote. "On the second Trial, they were allowed to use whatever information they wanted from the first, but we weren’t allowed to use anything!"
"He wouldn’t allow us to use the totally exonerating Anderson Cooper/CNN Interview on either trial, but none of it in the second," Trump continued. "Our Legal System is in shambles!"
Trump returned to the courtroom as his lawyer Alina Habba gave her own closing statements, which Judge Kaplan interrupted to object twice — once when Habba claimed the sexual abuse had not occurred and another time when she argued the 80-year-old writer's story had "more holes than Swiss cheese."