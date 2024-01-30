Donald Trump Is 'Like a Walrus Snorting and a Rhino Flopping His Hands,' E. Jean Carroll Says: 'He Is Not There'
E. Jean Carroll compared Donald Trump to a few animals after facing off against him in court in late January.
"I feel that this bodes well for the future. I think we planted our flag. I think we’ve made a statement that things are gonna be different, that there is gonna be a new way of doing things in this country because of this indestructible team of lawyers, Rachel," Carroll, who was awarded $83.3 million in damages on Friday, January 26, for defamatory statements told Rachel Maddow on her show on Monday, January 29.
"I am sometimes 50 years older than some of the associates on our team. I’m 40 years older than Shawn, I’m 30 years older than Robbie, and together, this team of brilliant young people have, as you said, stood up to the man, who, by the way, Rachel, is not even there. He’s nothing," she continued.
Carroll, who accused Trump, 77, of raping her in the '90s, then mentioned what it was like to be in the same room as the former president.
“He is like a walrus snorting and like a rhino flopping his hands. It was — he is not there. That was the surprising thing to me," she noted.
Maddow then pointed out how it must have been scary to be near someone who assaulted her back in the day.
“No, Rachel, I was terrified. I was just a bag of sweating corpuscles as we prepared for trial, and three days, four days before trial, I had an actual breakdown. I lost my ability to speak, I lost my words, I couldn’t talk, and I couldn’t go on. It was — that’s how frightened I was," she admitted.
"But oddly, we went into court, [my attorney] took the lectern, I sat in the witness chair like this, and she said, 'Ms. Carroll, good morning. Could you please spell your name for court?' And amazingly, I looked out, and he was nothing. He was nothing. He was a phantom. It was the people around him who were giving him power. He himself was nothing. It was an astonishing discovery for me. He’s nothing. We don’t need to be afraid of him. He can be knocked down."
As OK! previously reported, after the verdict on Friday, Trump vowed to appeal the ruling.
"I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," he ranted on Truth Social. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"