Donald Trump Is 'Like a Walrus Snorting and a Rhino Flopping His Hands,' E. Jean Carroll Says: 'He Is Not There'

Maddow then pointed out how it must have been scary to be near someone who assaulted her back in the day.

“No, Rachel, I was terrified. I was just a bag of sweating corpuscles as we prepared for trial, and three days, four days before trial, I had an actual breakdown. I lost my ability to speak, I lost my words, I couldn’t talk, and I couldn’t go on. It was — that’s how frightened I was," she admitted.

"But oddly, we went into court, [my attorney] took the lectern, I sat in the witness chair like this, and she said, 'Ms. Carroll, good morning. Could you please spell your name for court?' And amazingly, I looked out, and he was nothing. He was nothing. He was a phantom. It was the people around him who were giving him power. He himself was nothing. It was an astonishing discovery for me. He’s nothing. We don’t need to be afraid of him. He can be knocked down."