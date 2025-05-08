Politics Donald Trump Sparks 'Serious Concern' After Saying He 'Doesn't Know' His New U.S. Surgeon General Pick: Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump is catching heat for his new U.S. Surgeon General selection.

Another day, another Donald Trump fiasco. The American president was called out by a reporter at the White House on Thursday, May 8, after Trump revealed his selection of Dr. Casey Means as U.S. Surgeon General following the withdrawal of his initial nominee, Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat.

Donald Trump Explains Why He Nominated New U.S. Surgeon General

Source: Fox News A reporter questioned why Donald Trump picked Dr. Casey Means as U.S. Surgeon General.

During Thursday's press briefing inside of the Oval Office, a journalist questioned: "You just announced a new nominee for the U.S. Surgeon General who never finished her residency, and is not a practicing physician. So, can you explain why you picked her to be America's top doctor?" In response, Trump replied, "because Bobby thought she was fantastic," in reference to the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

REPORTER: You just announced a new nominee for US Surgeon General who never finished her residency, and is not a practicing physician. So can you explain why you picked her to be America's top doctor?



TRUMP: Because Bobby thought she was fantastic ... I don't know her pic.twitter.com/ZYjtiPk4sH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X

"She’s highly… she’s a brilliant woman who went through Stanford and, as I understand it she basically wanted to be academic as opposed to a surgeon," the POTUS continued. "I think she graduated first in her class at Stanford. Bobby really thought she was great." Trump then shockingly admitted, "I don't know her," while confessing: "I listened to the recommendation of Bobby." "I met her yesterday and once before. She’s a very outstanding person, a great academic actually, so I think she’ll be great," the Republican leader added.

Donald Trump Faces Backlash

Source: MEGA Donald Trump withdrew his initial U.S. Surgeon Genera selection of Dr. Janette Nesheiwat.

After Trump's remarks hit X (formerly named Twitter), critics had a field day tearing apart the president for his latest administration pick. "He says she graduated first in her class at Stanford. Her website says she received a Stanford BA with honors and an MD from Stanford Med School. If she was first in her class at either level, wouldn't she say that? Or was this another 'useful hyperbole' thing?" one sleuth wondered, as another hater exclaimed: "TRUMP DOESN'T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT his own administration because when things go bad and he gets asked about it you know what he will say? 'I DON'T KNOW!'"

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he listened to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s advice when selecting U.S. Surgeon General.

"Not a [practicing] doctor. Didn’t finish residency. Trump doesn’t know her. Perfect MAGA resume," a third person mocked, while a fourth individual noted: "Trump's pick for Surgeon General, lacking residency and practice, raises serious concerns about qualifications for America's top doctor. His admission of not knowing her personally underscores the troubling pattern of controversial health appointees." Meanwhile a fifth social media user snubbed: "So, America's top doctor nominee skipped residency and practice? The selection criteria seems to be 'Bobby thought she was fantastic,' even if you don't know her. Yes, nothing says qualified like appointing someone crucial because a friend liked them, sight unseen. The bar is officially in the medical waste bin."

Who Is Dr. Casey Means?

Source: @realtimers/Instagram Dr. Casey Means was nominated as U.S. Surgeon General after Donald Trump withdrew his initial pick.