Donald Trump Ally Laura Loomer Brags About Her Scalp After President Nixes Nominee She Hates

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer is reveling in the political power she wields over the current administration.

Loomer took to social media to relish her latest scalp, claiming responsibility for the nominee's downfall. "I know @realDonaldTrump likes people who go on TV for some weird reason I will never understand (I still love him), but we can’t have a pro-COVID vaccine nepo appointee who is currently embroiled in a medical malpractice case and who didn’t go to medical school in the US as the US Surgeon General," Loomer ranted on X. "She is now being accused of lying about her credentials."

Nesheiwat's nomination was rescinded just one day before she was slated to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Unvetted Trump Nominee For US Surgeon Genera Unable to Differentiate Between a Foreign Object and an Infection The vetting crisis in the Trump administration continues to reveal itself on a daily basis as new Senate confirmation hearings for Trump nominees… pic.twitter.com/GpaYgvWaro

Questions swirled around Nesheiwat’s qualifications, including discrepancies in her education claims. While she portrayed herself as a graduate of the University of Arkansas, it was revealed that she actually received her M.D. from the American University of the Caribbean. But the nail in Nesheiwat’s coffin was her stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, which Loomer decried, asserting it was "killing millions of people." In a swift response to Loomer’s fierce campaign against Nesheiwat, Trump announced a new nominee: Dr. Casey Means . "Casey has impeccable 'MAHA' credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. , to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans," Trump proclaimed on Truth Social . "Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding."

Laura Loomer still has others on her scalp wishlist.

Loomer isn't a fan of the physician-turned-wellness influencer who Trump tapped as his new nominee to be U.S. surgeon general.

In a series of posts on X that began shortly after Trump’s announcement, Loomer accused the president’s advisers of poor vetting and attacked Means’ background.

"This is honestly insane," she wrote in one post on Thursday, May 8. "I do not believe for one second that Donald Trump made this decision. I refuse to believe it."

The influencer went on to label Means, a close ally of RFK Jr. and the "Make America Healthy Again" movement, a "Marxist tree hugger."

"PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PICK FOR US SURGEON GENERAL CASEY MEANS SAID SHE PRAYS TO INANIMATE OBJECTS, COMMUNICATES WITH SPIRIT MEDIUMS, USES SHROOMS AS ‘PLANT MEDICINE’ AND TALKS TO TREES! SHE ALSO DOESN’T EVEN HAVE AN ACTIVE MEDICAL LICENSE," Loomer wrote between two red alert emojis.