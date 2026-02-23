Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated Hockey Videos of Himself as American Tourists Remain Stuck in Mexico

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video on Truth Social depicting himself as a hockey hero for Team USA following their Olympic gold medal victory over Canada. The post coincided with a burgeoning crisis in Mexico, where thousands of American tourists are currently stranded and under "shelter-in-place" orders due to extreme cartel violence. The one-minute clip, which was originally posted by White House media adviser Kari Lake and created using the X chatbot Grok, features a digital version of Trump competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

'Trump, THE ENFORCER!'

Source: @RealDonaldTrump/TruthSocial White House media adviser Kari Lake enthusiastically shared an AI video of her boss body checking Canadian hockey players.

“Trump, THE ENFORCER!” read a post from Lake, shared by Trump on Truth Social Monday morning, February 23, along with a computer-generated clip of himself against the Canadian national team. Dressed in a navy business suit and red tie, the AI Trump is shown body-checking Canadian players, dropping his gloves to punch an opponent and scoring the game-winning goal. The video was a direct jab at former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had previously stated, "You can't take our country — and you can't take our game.”

POTUS Shared AI Videos as Americans Were Stuck in Mexico

Source: CBS8 Americans remained trapped in Mexico after the killing of cartel leader Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes.

While the POTUS celebrated the hockey win, the U.S. State Department issued an emergency security alert on February 22 advising citizens in several Mexican states to shelter in place until further notice. The chaos was sparked by the killing of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), during a Mexican military operation supported by U.S. intelligence on Sunday, February 22. Violence including road blockages and fires has been reported in tourist hubs such as Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Chapala, as well as the states of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon. Many Americans remain trapped in resorts or hotels as airlines cancel flights and major roads are blocked by burning vehicles.

Source: CNN Wanted poster for Mexican drug kingpin killed in a shootout with Meixcan military.

Assistant Secretary of State Mora Namdar added that “the Trump Administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens,” and urged tourists stranded in the country to “keep family and friends advised of your location and wellbeing.” As Americans in Mexico feared for their lives, social media lit up with harsh backlash for the “unhinged” POTUS. Many users and media outlets characterized the video — which shows Trump in a business suit outmaneuvering professional players, delivering body checks and punching a Canadian opponent — as "surreal" and "unhinged.”

'Unhinged' Donald Trump Loves AI

Source: @RealDonaldTrump/TruthSocial Social media called Donald Trump's behavior 'unhinged' and 'disgusting.'