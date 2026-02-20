or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Eyes Highest Military Medal Despite Avoiding Draft: 'I Flew to Iraq and Was Extremely Brave'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump covets many awards for which he's patently unqualified.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fresh off receiving a slew of fake medals and awards, President Donald Trump expressed a desire to present himself with the coveted Congressional Medal of Honor — the United States' highest and most prestigious military decoration for valor in combat.

In what critics called yet another meandering speech in Georgia on Thursday, February 19, Trump said he tried to award himself the medal after visiting Iraq in his first term but was talked out of it by his advisers.

“I’ve given out so many to guys that are seriously brave — I mean, they come in with — the arms are missing, the legs are missing, the stories are so unbelievable,” Trump said.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
President Donald Trump has never served in the military.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump has never served in the military.

“And I said: ‘it’s a little stretch if I gave myself one of them,’ but it’s one of those things — someday I’m going to try," admitted the president, who has campaigned relentlessly for the Nobel Peace Prize he's yet to win.

Trump, who never served in the military, would never be eligible for such an honor, but that pesky detail didn’t seem to faze him.

“I flew to Iraq and was extremely brave. In fact, so brave I wanted to give myself the Congressional Medal of Honor. I said to my people: am I allowed to give myself the Congressional Medal of Honor?” he mused.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Going to Test the Law'

The draft-dodging POTUS said he was just joking.
Source: MEGA

The draft-dodging POTUS said he was just joking.

The draft-dodging president waxed delusional on the idea, joking,“I’m going to test the law, I’m going to say… let’s give it a shot. Maybe I’ll win in court after everyone sues me."

Trump later said he was only kidding and “having fun,” though members of the military who have lost their limbs or family members of those who have lost their lives most certainly didn’t find anything humurous about the comments.

The Veterans of Foreign War later released a statement describing Trump’s comments as “asinine” and emphasized that the award is "more sacred" because it represents gallantry and sacrifice, often at the cost of lives, and should not be treated lightly.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Veterans Called Trump's Comments 'Insulting' and 'Indefensible'

Donald Trump insulted veterans' groups with his comments.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insulted veterans' groups with his comments.

Many veterans expressed outrage on social media and through news outlets, calling the comments "insulting" and "indefensible," noting the president never served in the military and only visited the Al Asad Air Base for a few hours in 2018.

“The fake news will say ‘Donald Trump wants to give himself the Congressional Medal of Honor but he was rebuffed by the audience who stood up and booed the h--- out of him,” Trump said.

Donald Trump Recently Received 'Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal' Award

Donald Trump received a made-up award from a coal lobbying group.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump received a made-up award from a coal lobbying group.

Trump received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War, four for education and one for medical reasons. In 1968, he said he was diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels, providing a final medical exemption.

While Trump later cited a high lottery number for not being drafted, records indicate his exemption was in place before the 1969 lottery.

Trump has accepted several, largely symbolic or newly created "awards" from specific organizations, which critics labeled as "made-up" or "bogus." These included the "Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal" award from a coal industry group and a "FIFA Peace Prize,” all which have been widely mocked.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.