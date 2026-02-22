or
Armed Man Shot and Killed After Trying to Enter Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home

A man was shot and killed after entering Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Sunday morning, February 22.

Feb. 22 2026, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Donald Trump's Secret Service team has killed an armed intruder who broke into the president's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Sunday, February 22.

The unnamed man was in his 20s and was reportedly carrying a kind of shotgun and a fuel can at the north gate of the residence at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Unnamed Man Was Armed When He Entered the Secure Perimeter

Donald Trump was staying at the White House at the time of the incident.

The individual was confronted once he entered the secure perimeter and was told to drop his items before he was shot by Secret Service.

Trump, 79, and his wife, Melania Trump, were at the White House at the time of the incident. The case is currently under investigation by the FBI, the Secret Service and West Palm Beach police.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt during the situation, and the anonymous man's identity is being withheld until officials find his family.

Donald Trump Survived an Assassination Attempt in 2024

Donald Trump's ear was injured during a rally in 2024.

The agents who were involved in the incident have been put on administrative leave.

According to the Secret Service's communications officer, Anthony Guglielmi, a box for the weapon was discovered in the man’s car after the accident.

Trump has previously survived an assassination attempt at a Butler, Penn., campaign rally in July 2024. He was shot and wounded in his upper right ear by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks.

Donald Trump

The president credited God for his safety and survival.

Shortly after the incident, Trump opened up about the shock, saying he "felt very safe, because I had God on my side."

"I'm not supposed to be here tonight," he told the crowd at the Republican National Convention as a bandage covered his ear. "Not supposed to be here ... I thank you, but I'm not, and I'll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God."

Charlie Kirk Was Killed in an Act of Violence in September 2025

Charlie Kirk died in September 2025 after being shot.

"Let me begin by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday. As you already know, the assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life," Trump lamented.

More political violence had taken over the country when in September 2025, conservative activist and avid Trump supporter Charlie Kirk was also killed during a debate at Utah Valley University.

The perpetrator, Tyler James Robinson, fatally shot Kirk in the neck with a single bullet by using a bolt-action rifle.

