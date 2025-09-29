or
Donald Trump's Bizarre Medbeds Video Comes Under Scrutiny

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared and deleted a bizarre video promoting the conspiracy theory of medbeds.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Donald Trump deleted an AI-generated video of himself promising a new, nonexistent medical technology known as medbeds.

In his post, Trump promised every American would get "their own medbed card.” It also featured a fake Fox News segment hosted by Lara Trump in which the “historic new healthcare system” was showcased.

Donald Trump Promised Medbeds Would 'Restore Every Citizen to Full Health and Strength'

Photo of Fox News inteview from Donald Trump's video
Source: @Quantum_Medbedx/X

Donald Trump promised new hospitals with 'the most advanced technology in the world.'

An AI-generated version of the president said in the video: “You’ll have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the top doctors in the nation, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world. These facilities are safe, modern and designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength."

"Medbed Hospitals: The New Era In Healthcare," a message written across the start of the fake news report stated.

Fox News Denied the Clip Donald Trump Included Ever Aired on Their Network

Source: @Quantum_Medbedx/X

Fox News denied the video shared in Donald Trump's clip was something that aired on their network.

Fox News confirmed to The Verge that the segment “never aired on Fox News Channel or any other Fox News Media platforms.”

Medbeds have been a popular QAnon conspiracy theory that have gained traction in recent years, being billed as medical beds that could cure almost any disease but are being kept away from the public by billionaires and the “deep state.”

There has never been any proof these beds exist.

CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Called Out Medbeds

Photo of medbeds from Donald Trump's video
Source: @Quantum_Medbedx/X

Jake Tapper said medbeds are 'a conspiracy theory.'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper also spoke out about the ordeal. “Medbeds are a conspiracy theory popular with QAnon people, in which there exists these magic beds, which restore limbs and reverse aging and cure anything that befalls the human body, but they're only available to the rich and the elite," he said.

While some medbeds have been sold online in New Age/holistic arenas, a news outlet pointed out “vendors often make dubious and unproven promises about items they sell.”

Another media outlet noted some conspiracy theorists think “alien technology” plays a part in the medbeds, with some even going as far as to suggest former President John F. Kennedy — who was assassinated — is still alive and strapped to a medbed.

Donald Trump Recently Linked Tylenol to Autism

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently claimed taking Tylenol when pregnant has an increased risk of autism.

Donald also recently pushed another bizarre theory, claiming there’s a link between pregnant women who take Tylenol and autism.

“Effective immediately. The FDA will notify physicians about the use of. Aceta… Well, let's see how we say that as Aceta… menophen… Acetaminophen. Is that okay?” he said, before continuing, “Which is basically commonly known as Tylenol. During pregnancy, can be associated with a very increased risk of autism. So, taking Tylenol. Is… ahhh… Not good.”

