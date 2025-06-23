Donald Trump Mocked for Misspelling His Name in Since-Deleted Truth Social Post: 'He's in Urgent Need of a Mental Health Assessment'
Donald Trump might want to take a minute to proofread his Truth Social messages before posting them.
On Sunday, June 22, the president shared an update on the platform but misspelled his own first name.
"The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri," he wrote. "Thank you for a job well done!!! DONAKD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!"
Donald Trump Misspells His Own Name
Trump, 79, eventually caught wind of the mistake, deleted the post and shared a corrected one — but not before social media users could poke fun at him for the flub.
"Hopefully Jake Tapper is compiling all of this for his next book," one person quipped, referring to how the journalist recently released a book that claimed people went to great lengths to cover up Joe Biden's alleged cognitive decline last year.
"The 79-year-old bozo in the White House can't even spell his own name correctly. The mean WAIS-IV IQ for his age group is 79. 'DONAKD' is in urgent need of an IQ test and mental health assessment," another person said in reaction, while a third penned, "'DONAKD'? How is he our president?"
"Dementia or dimentia?" another person joked, as concerns over Trump's mental state continue to grow.
Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns
In addition to the businessman's cognitive abilities being called into question, he's sparked several health concerns over the past few months.
As OK! reported, while at the G7 summit, one of his hands was noticeably discolored and puffy.
In addition, some suspected he's been using a catheter after a weird shape was seen down the leg of his pants earlier this month.
Trump Reveals the U.S. Bombed Iran's Nuclear Sites
However, it's Trump's decisions that have been called into question the most over the past two days, as he announced on June 21 that the country had dropped bombs on three of Iran's nuclear sites.
"The U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear assemblies in the Iranian regime: Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan," he revealed in a televised speech. "Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror."
In a follow-up Truth Social post, the POTUS penned, "Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!