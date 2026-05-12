'So Childish': Donald Trump Dragged for Sharing Fake Image of Joe Biden and Barack Obama Swimming in Sewage During Unhinged Posting Spree
May 12 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
Donald Trump targeted his Democratic foes during a Tuesday, May, 12, Truth Social posting spree.
At 7:53 in the morning, the president uploaded an AI-generated image that showed Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi neck-deep in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool that was filled with waste instead of clear water.
Donald Trump Posts AI Image of Democrats
"Dumacrats Love Sewage," Trump, 79, captioned the post, which showed the former presidents shirtless and Pelosi in a bathing suit. Biden's likeness was asleep in the sketch.
The "Dumacrats" term was something the POTUS used on Monday, May 11, and raved over while speaking on Sid & Friends in the Morning after the term went viral.
The President Received Backlash for the Post
Social media users dragged the commander-in-chief over his behavior, with one writing, "The dude is such a hate filled president. He needs serious help."
"Most middle school students are more mature than Trump! I AM NOT KIDDING!" insisted someone else, while a third commented, "Great. The second grader in chief has nothing better to do than be a world class a------."
"So childish," agreed another X user.
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Donald Trump Boasts About Coining 'Dumacrat' Term
"You know what's funny. I was proofing something out. It's such a simple... You just change the 'e' to a 'u' and get rid of the 'b' and you have 'dumacrat,'" he explained of how the term came to be.
"I have had more calls on that... I've been good at names over the years. I don't want to go into it because now many of those people are friends. So I'm not going to go into it. I better not talk about it," he said before listing some of his viral phrases. "Like Pocahontas. 'Fake news' is my term. I came up with a lot of good things."
'I Thinks It's a Beauty'
The businessman said he came up with the term when discussing U.S. Rep Hakeem Jeffries and his "hate for the country."
"I just said he's a dumbacrat. I think it's a beauty," Trump declared of the word.
The president claimed politicians now come to him for nicknames, spilling, "I have politicians that have been politicians for 20 years, they come to see me. 'Sir, can you give me a name for my opponent?' I said, 'All right, describe him to me.'"
"But the name dumbacrat was very accurate," he declared of Jeffries.