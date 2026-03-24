Politics Donald Trump Bashes 'Sleepy Joe' Biden Despite Dozing Off Again at Conference: 'Worst President in History' Source: mega The president was captured appearing to fall asleep during a roundtable discussion in Tennessee on Monday, March 23. Allie Fasanella March 24 2026, Published 6:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump can't help but take shots at Joe Biden. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, March 24, the POTUS laid into his predecessor after claiming an "illegal alien monster" was "released into our country" on Biden's orders. Trump, 79, notably referred to the former commander-in-chief by his nickname "Sleepy Joe" while branding him "the worst president in the history of our country."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump: Sleepy Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country. I think he's fine. He's okay. I don't like him or dislike him. I talk about job performance. The worst president in history. And Obama wasn't far behind pic.twitter.com/aeYD3zHKyD — Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2026 Source: @Acyn/x Donald Trump laid into Joe Biden on Tuesday, March 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Dozy Don Strikes Again

Source: mega The Republican leader was caught 'blinking' again.

However, his scathing remarks come one day after he was captured appearing to fall asleep during a roundtable discussion on crime and public safety in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday. The Republican leader could be seen closing his eyes while U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was speaking right next to him. Even when Bondi turned toward him at one point, he still bizarrely kept his eyes shut as he leaned his head in her direction as if listening to her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The president kept his eyes shut as Pam Bondi spoke.

Trump has repeatedly been caught nodding off on camera, earning himself the nickname "Dozy Don," but he claims cameras have merely caught him briefly closing his eyes. In a January interview, with the Wall Street Journal, Trump denied that he's ever fallen asleep while working, insisting that he's just shutting his peepers briefly. "I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me," he said. "Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Continues to Spark Health Concerns

Source: mega The POTUS recently sported a rash on his neck.

Source: mega Donald Trump takes the stairs very slowly.