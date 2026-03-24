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Donald Trump Bashes 'Sleepy Joe' Biden Despite Dozing Off Again at Conference: 'Worst President in History'

split photo of donald trump and joe biden
Source: mega

The president was captured appearing to fall asleep during a roundtable discussion in Tennessee on Monday, March 23.

March 24 2026, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump can't help but take shots at Joe Biden.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, March 24, the POTUS laid into his predecessor after claiming an "illegal alien monster" was "released into our country" on Biden's orders.

Trump, 79, notably referred to the former commander-in-chief by his nickname "Sleepy Joe" while branding him "the worst president in the history of our country."

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Source: @Acyn/x

Donald Trump laid into Joe Biden on Tuesday, March 24.

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Dozy Don Strikes Again

image of The Republican leader was caught 'blinking' again.
Source: mega

The Republican leader was caught 'blinking' again.

However, his scathing remarks come one day after he was captured appearing to fall asleep during a roundtable discussion on crime and public safety in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday.

The Republican leader could be seen closing his eyes while U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was speaking right next to him.

Even when Bondi turned toward him at one point, he still bizarrely kept his eyes shut as he leaned his head in her direction as if listening to her.

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image of The president kept his eyes shut as Pam Bondi spoke.
Source: mega

The president kept his eyes shut as Pam Bondi spoke.

Trump has repeatedly been caught nodding off on camera, earning himself the nickname "Dozy Don," but he claims cameras have merely caught him briefly closing his eyes.

In a January interview, with the Wall Street Journal, Trump denied that he's ever fallen asleep while working, insisting that he's just shutting his peepers briefly.

"I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me," he said. "Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink."

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Donald Trump Continues to Spark Health Concerns

image of The POTUS recently sported a rash on his neck.
Source: mega

The POTUS recently sported a rash on his neck.

Trump's struggling to stay awake in public has led many to speculate that he's mentally unfit to lead the country, with Don Lemon declaring that "he's lost it."

But the Trump administration has repeatedly shut down concerns about his apparent cognitive decline, with the likes of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Vice President J.D. Vance praising his "unmatched energy."

Still, "blinking" aside, the public has taken notice of his bulging cankles and bruised hands, which he often covers up with makeup. More recently, he showed off a mysterious neck rash.

image of Donald Trump takes the stairs very slowly.
Source: mega

Donald Trump takes the stairs very slowly.

The president was also seen descending the steps of Air Force One incredibly cautiously as he arrived at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, March 21.

With his eyes focused on his every step, he shuffled down the stairs in a turtle-like fashion while gripping the handrail to avoid a taking a tumble on camera.

The sighting came after he mocked Biden, 83, at Kentucky rally earlier this month, reminding the crowd of the 46th POTUS' multiple falls while in office.

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