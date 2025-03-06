Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Claiming Joe Biden Spent $8 Million to Make 'Transgender Mice': 'Turns Out... It's Not Real'
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel criticized former President Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about the Biden administration and "transgender mice" during his recent address to Congress.
During his joint address speech, Trump claimed $8 million was spent on making mice transgender, repeatedly saying, "This is real," only for Kimmel to point out on Wednesday, March 5, "No, it's not real."
"You know, you hear the president of the United States say we’re spending $8 million to do s-- change operations on mice," Kimmel told his audience. "You say, ‘Well, I’m sure he’s exaggerating, but there must be something there.‘ Turns out there’s not. It’s not real."
"The government spent money on transgenic mice, which are genetically modified mice they use in lab tests to study disease," the Live! host explained. "It has nothing to do with being transgender. Other than the word, the ‘trans’ part of the word. You think they know this and just ignore it, or are they so dumb they don’t know how to Google? Or maybe they think we’re so dumb we don’t know how to Google? I don’t know."
Kimmel continued to clown on the president and his ridiculous claim, joking: "They’re turning Mickeys into Minnies and Minnies into Mickeys! No, they’re just trying to cure dementia and heart disease, which you would think Trump would be for, seeing as how they are both coming for him real soon."
Trump's misleading statement did not go unnoticed, as various fact-checking sources, including CNN, clarified that the studies were aimed at understanding HIV vaccine effectiveness in mice undergoing hormone therapy.
According to the outlet's report, "The studies were meant to figure out how these treatments might affect the health of humans who take them, not for the purpose of making mice transgender."
Trump's address to Congress attracted a significant audience, with an average of 36.6 million viewers, surpassing Joe Biden's recent State of the Union address by 13 percent. However, it fell short of Trump's previous record of 47.7 million viewers in 2017.
Trump mentioned the transgender community half a dozen times throughout his address to Congress on Tuesday, though trans people make up just an estimated 1 percent of the U.S. population.
Less than 15 minutes into his session speech, the GOP leader brought up how he signed an executive order declaring that the federal government will only recognize two unchangeable sexes, male and female, and another order banning trans women from participating in women’s sports.
Later in his speech, he introduced Payton McNabb, a former high school volleyball player from North Carolina who planned to play sports in college until Trump claimed "her girls’ volleyball match was invaded by a male."
The president said the player "smashed the ball so hard in Payton’s face causing traumatic brain injury, partially paralyzing her right side and ending her athletic career."
It’s still unclear whether the player who spiked the ball and hit McNabb during the match was transgender.