Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Claiming Joe Biden Spent $8 Million to Make 'Transgender Mice': 'Turns Out... It's Not Real'

"You know, you hear the president of the United States say we’re spending $8 million to do s-- change operations on mice," Kimmel told his audience. "You say, ‘Well, I’m sure he’s exaggerating, but there must be something there.‘ Turns out there’s not. It’s not real."

"The government spent money on transgenic mice, which are genetically modified mice they use in lab tests to study disease," the Live! host explained. "It has nothing to do with being transgender. Other than the word, the ‘trans’ part of the word. You think they know this and just ignore it, or are they so dumb they don’t know how to Google? Or maybe they think we’re so dumb we don’t know how to Google? I don’t know."