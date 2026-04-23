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'Shameless' Donald Trump Slammed for Making Championship Women's Tennis Team 'Barely Visible' in Viral Photo as He Stands Front and Center

Photo of Donald Trump and The University of Georgia women's tennis team
Source: MEGA; @MargoMartin47/X; The White House

Donald Trump faced backlash after appearing front row and center in a viral photo with collegiate champions, leaving the female athletes in the background.

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April 23 2026, Updated 3:19 p.m. ET

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A championship-winning women's tennis team's visit to the White House was overshadowed after a viral photo showed Donald Trump and a group of men taking center stage in a celebratory snap, with the female athletes "barely visible."

The University of Georgia students were among several teams that traveled to the capital on Tuesday, April 21, to mark a recent NCCA championship victory.

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Donald Trump Posed With Women's Tennis Team

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Photo of The women's tennis team was deemed 'barely visible' in the photo by social media.
Source: MEGA

The women's tennis team was deemed 'barely visible' in the photo by social media.

In a photo taken by press aide Margo Martin, Trump, 79, stood in the front row alongside five Georgia staffers and coaches, while the athletes appeared pushed to the background of the frame.

In a follow-up video, Trump can be seen approaching the group to pose for photos, shaking hands only with the men and offering the college champions a brief wave.

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Source: @MargoMartin47/X

Donald Trump was ripped after posing with a women's tennis team.

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The Viral Photo Sparked Backlash

Photo of Fans criticized Donald Trump for leaving the female athletes in the background.
Source: MEGA

Fans criticized Donald Trump for leaving the female athletes in the background.

"Where's the women's team? I can't see them. Oh wait, I see them now. All the way in the back and barely visible. I thought Trump was just showing off his new golden drapes," one critic said via X, while another user joked, "Congrats girls now get the f--- behind the men and let’s take a picture."

"Trump & UGA staff (coaches + Athletic Director) front & center celebrating the Georgia Women’s Tennis NCAA champs at the White House. The actual women being honored? Stuck way in the back on risers, barely visible," a third added. "Women right in the mud while the shameless men take the spotlight. Classic optics. Congrats to the real champions though!"

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Donald Trump Made Headlines During 2026 Winter Olympics With Another Women's Team

Photo of Donald Trump sparked controversy after a phone call with the men's hockey team following the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sparked controversy after a phone call with the men's hockey team following the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Trump made headlines with another women's team during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

After both the U.S. women's and men's hockey teams defeated Canada in dramatic overtime victories during the Milan-Cortina games, the president phoned the men's team to congratulate them and invite the group to attend the State of the Union address.

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said with a laugh during the call. He went on to say, “I do believe I probably would be impeached [if the women’s team wasn’t invited]."

Women's Hockey Team Declined Trump's White House Invitation

Photo of The women's hockey team declined Donald Trump's invitation to the White House after their 2026 Winter Olympics win.
Source: MEGA

The women's hockey team declined Donald Trump's invitation to the White House after their 2026 Winter Olympics win.

The president's comments quickly circulated online, with the women's team ultimately declining their trip to the White House.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a USA Hockey spokesperson said in a statement, noting “previously scheduled academic and professional commitments” prevented their participation.

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