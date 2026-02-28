Gold, Glory and a Presidential Invite: Inside Team USA Hockey’s Political Moment

Article continues below advertisement

Team USA’s hockey dominance at the 2026 Winter Olympics should have been the only headline, but a post-game phone call from President Donald Trump — and a viral locker room moment — turned the gold-medal celebration into a political flashpoint. Both the U.S. women’s and men’s teams defeated Canada in dramatic 2–1 overtime victories in Milan–Cortina, marking the women’s first gold since 2018 and the men’s first since the iconic 1980 “Miracle on Ice” victory over the U.S.S.R. But what followed off the ice sparked just as much conversation.

A Locker Room Call Goes Viral

After the men clinched gold on February 22, Trump phoned the team, calling their win “unbelievable” and inviting them to attend his State of the Union address, with a White House celebration to follow. “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said with a laugh during the call. He went on to say “I do believe I probably would be impeached”[if the women’s team wasn’t invited. The comment quickly circulated online. The call was coordinated in part by FBI Director Kash Patel, who was in Milan for the semifinal and joined the men’s locker room celebration. Social media footage showed Patel spraying beer and celebrating with players, drawing criticism.

Women’s Team Declines Washington Trip

While the men accepted the invitation, the women’s team ultimately declined to attend the State of the Union. “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a USA Hockey spokesperson said in a statement, noting “previously scheduled academic and professional commitments” prevented their participation. The women’s squad made history beyond their win. Team captain Hilary Knight secured her second Olympic gold and fifth overall medal, while Laila Edwards became the first Black woman to represent Team USA hockey at the Olympics.

Jack Hughes Speaks Out

Men’s hero Jack Hughes — who scored the overtime winner despite losing two front teeth during the game — addressed the backlash surrounding the women’s decision. “They’ve got busy schedules, too,” Hughes told Daily Mail after returning to the U.S. Monday. “People are so negative out there and they are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing.” He also said there is unity between the teams. “Our relationship with them… we are so tight with their group,” Hughes said. “I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them.” On accepting the White House invite, Hughes added: “Everything is so political. We’re athletes… When you get the chance to go to White House and meet the President, we’re proud to be Americans.”

A Cultural Flashpoint

