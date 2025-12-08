Politics Donald Trump Slams Paramount for Airing '60 Minutes' Interview With 'Very Dumb' Marjorie Taylor Greene as He Demands Apology From Program Source: mega Donald Trump is fuming over Marjorie Taylor Green's sit-down with Lesley Stahl. Allie Fasanella Dec. 8 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump wants an apology from 60 Minutes after Marjorie Taylor Greene's interview with journalist Lesley Stahl aired on Sunday, December 7. The president laid into the Georgia politician and the CBS News program's parent company, Paramount, in a fresh rant on Truth Social on Monday, December 8. Referring to the U.S. representative as "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!)," he claimed Greene, 51, had gone "BAD" after being "JILTED" by him. "Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD - She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!" the 79-year-old POTUS wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke about Donald Trump in her new interview with '60 Minutes.'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke about Donald Trump in her new interview with '60 Minutes.'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene's '60 Minutes' Appearance

Source: 60 Minutes/Youtube Donald Trump claimed Lesley Stahl 'attacked' him when he was on '60 Minutes.'

Trump continued, "Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person." He also called Greene "very poorly prepared," stating, "in her confusion [she] made many really stupid statements." The enraged former real estate mogul then took aim at 60 Minutes and Stahl, 83, referring to the show as "Trump hating" and declaring the reporter "still owes me an apology" for previously attacking him on the program.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Slams Paramount for Airing the Interview

Source: 60 Minutes/Youtube Donald Trump referred to Marjorie Taylor Greene as 'very dumb.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Trump’s principal issue, though, was that Paramount broadcasted the interview. "My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor, it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air,” he wrote. “THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME!" he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Demands 'Complete and Total Apology'

Source: mega Donald Trump said it would be 'far too late' for a 'meaningful' apology, but he still wants one.

Trump concluded his message by demanding "a complete and total APOLOGY, though far too late to be meaningful, from Lesley Stahl and 60 Minutes." In Greene’s interview, the congresswoman claimed that many of her fellow Republicans "make fun" of Trump behind his back because they are "terrified" of his wrath. "I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started — excuse my language, Lesley — kissing his a--, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time," she revealed.

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene has been at odds with Donald Trump in recent months.