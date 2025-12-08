or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene
OK LogoPolitics

Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Her Republican Colleagues 'Make Fun' of Donald Trump Behind His Back: 'They're Terrified to Step Out of Line'

marjorie greene republicans trump
Source: MEGA;60 Minutes/YouTube

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Republicans mock Donald Trump privately and fear publicly defying him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 9:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Are Donald Trump’s own supporters turning on him?

In a new episode of 60 Minutes, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that many of her fellow Republicans quietly ridicule the former president while staying silent in public because they’re too “terrified” to speak up.

During her sit-down, host Lesley Stahl asked, “Behind the scenes, do they talk differently?”

“Yes,” the Georgia congresswoman replied.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Marjorie Taylor Greene said Republicans mock Donald Trump behind his back.
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Marjorie Taylor Greene said Republicans mock Donald Trump behind his back.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Greene — once one of Trump’s most loyal MAGA defenders before their bitter split earlier this year — said she witnessed GOP members mock Trump, 79, right up until he locked in the 2024 Republican nomination.

"I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started, excuse my language, Lesley, kissing his a--, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time," she revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

With Trump still enjoying what Stahl called “almost-solid support” inside Congress, the journalist wondered if fear played a role.

“I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them, yes,” Greene said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The Georgia congresswoman also spoke about her falling out with the president.
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

The Georgia congresswoman also spoke about her falling out with the president.

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Greene also opened up about what led to her falling out with Trump.

“We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files,” Greene, 51, told Stahl during the same interview.

She added, “I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking, they’re asking for all of it to come out. They deserve it, and he was furious with me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Greene has long pushed for the release of records related to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted s-- offender who died in 2019. After pressure from both parties, Trump eventually backed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, but the fight over the documents deepened their rift. The clash ultimately led Greene to resign from Congress next year.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed her split with Donald Trump grew after she backed releasing Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed her split with Donald Trump grew after she backed releasing Epstein files.

Article continues below advertisement

In her resignation video, she explained, “I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

She continued, “And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me,” noting her final day will be January 5, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The female politician announced she will resign from Congress in early 2026.
Source: MEGA

The female politician announced she will resign from Congress in early 2026.

Greene — whom Trump branded a “traitor” — also shared his response to her backing of the transparency legislation.

“He said that it was going to hurt people,” she told Stahl.

Trump later doubled down on social media, blasting, “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits.’”

He continued, “Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.