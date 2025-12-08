Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Her Republican Colleagues 'Make Fun' of Donald Trump Behind His Back: 'They're Terrified to Step Out of Line'

Article continues below advertisement

Are Donald Trump’s own supporters turning on him? In a new episode of 60 Minutes, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that many of her fellow Republicans quietly ridicule the former president while staying silent in public because they’re too “terrified” to speak up. During her sit-down, host Lesley Stahl asked, “Behind the scenes, do they talk differently?” “Yes,” the Georgia congresswoman replied.

Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube Marjorie Taylor Greene said Republicans mock Donald Trump behind his back.

Greene — once one of Trump’s most loyal MAGA defenders before their bitter split earlier this year — said she witnessed GOP members mock Trump, 79, right up until he locked in the 2024 Republican nomination. "I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started, excuse my language, Lesley, kissing his a--, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time," she revealed.

Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

With Trump still enjoying what Stahl called “almost-solid support” inside Congress, the journalist wondered if fear played a role. “I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them, yes,” Greene said.

Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube The Georgia congresswoman also spoke about her falling out with the president.

As OK! previously reported, Greene also opened up about what led to her falling out with Trump. “We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files,” Greene, 51, told Stahl during the same interview. She added, “I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking, they’re asking for all of it to come out. They deserve it, and he was furious with me.”

Greene has long pushed for the release of records related to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted s-- offender who died in 2019. After pressure from both parties, Trump eventually backed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, but the fight over the documents deepened their rift. The clash ultimately led Greene to resign from Congress next year.

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed her split with Donald Trump grew after she backed releasing Epstein files.

In her resignation video, she explained, “I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.” She continued, “And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me,” noting her final day will be January 5, 2026.

Source: MEGA The female politician announced she will resign from Congress in early 2026.