Donald Trump Struggles to Stay Awake as He Slumps Over in His Chair Moments After Mocking 'Sleepy' Joe Biden: Watch
Sept. 29 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump appeared to doze off during an Oval Office event on Monday, September 28, just moments after criticizing former President Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe."
Trump was holding a live press event in the Oval Office to announce a new $15 billion steel plant project in Iowa.
During his opening remarks, Trump referenced his predecessor, telling listeners and officials, "Under Sleepy Joe Biden, have you heard of him?"
Shortly afterward, as administration officials and cabinet members spoke about the industrial plans, cameras caught Trump slumping back in his chair, closing his eyes and letting his head drop forward for long stretches.
The contrast between the "Sleepy Joe" remark and the live footage went viral across social media, with critics and internet users dubbing him names like "Dozy Don" or "Sleepy Joe Trump.”
Commentators and political figures highlighted the irony, noting that Trump spent years using "Sleepy Joe" as a frequent campaign attack to question Biden’s age, energy levels, and fitness for office.
Donald Trump Gets Mocked on Social Media
“And please note the facial twitches, too,” said activist JoJoFromJerz.
“Serious question: who’s running the government?” wondered journalist Sandi Bachom.
“Midterms will finish what the eyelids started,” posted another.
- Donald Trump, 80, Slumps Over as He Appears to Pass Out During Oval Office Event: Watch
- Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns as His Face Droops and He Can Barely Keep His Eyes Open During Kelly Loeffler Speech: Watch
- Donald Trump Appears to Nod Off in the Oval Office Again as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Praises His Leadership: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Observers note that, at 80 years old, Trump is showing visible signs of aging and fatigue, sparking fresh calls from commentators for standard cognitive and medical examinations.
While critics have viewed the moment as evidence of fatigue or a hypocritical double standard toward aging leaders, similar incidents have routinely drawn denials from the White House, which insists the president is simply listening intently during long meetings.
Cardiologist and CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner has frequently noted that Trump has flat-out "fallen asleep in the Oval Office" and during public venues.
Inside Donald Trump's Health Woes
Dr. Reiner has suggested that Trump likely suffers from untreated obstructive sleep apnea. Reiner pointed out that Trump’s erratic, short sleep schedule (often posting on social media late at night), paired with his physical build, makes him a prime candidate for sleep apnea, which prevents restful sleep at night and forces the body to crash during the day.
Dr. Frita McRae Fisher, quadruple board-certified physician, also analyzed Trump’s tendency to nod off during the day, noting that conditions such as sleep apnea or chronic poor sleep hygiene can carry long-term cardiovascular risks, including pulmonary hypertension and heart disease.
Discussing broader health concerns, Dr. Fisher said that if she had a patient exhibiting Trump's specific blend of frequent public tiredness and reported behavioral changes, she would recommend a full history, memory testing, and brain imaging. She noted that such evaluations are standard to screen for neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's or Lewy body dementia, though she stressed that no such official diagnosis has been made.