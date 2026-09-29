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Donald Trump Struggles to Stay Awake as He Slumps Over in His Chair Moments After Mocking 'Sleepy' Joe Biden: Watch

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was caught with his eyes closed once again.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump appeared to doze off during an Oval Office event on Monday, September 28, just moments after criticizing former President Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe."

Trump was holding a live press event in the Oval Office to announce a new $15 billion steel plant project in Iowa.

During his opening remarks, Trump referenced his predecessor, telling listeners and officials, "Under Sleepy Joe Biden, have you heard of him?"

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Source: @atrupar/x

Donald Trump appeared to doze off during a briefing in the Oval Office.

Shortly afterward, as administration officials and cabinet members spoke about the industrial plans, cameras caught Trump slumping back in his chair, closing his eyes and letting his head drop forward for long stretches.

The contrast between the "Sleepy Joe" remark and the live footage went viral across social media, with critics and internet users dubbing him names like "Dozy Don" or "Sleepy Joe Trump.”

Commentators and political figures highlighted the irony, noting that Trump spent years using "Sleepy Joe" as a frequent campaign attack to question Biden’s age, energy levels, and fitness for office.

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Donald Trump Gets Mocked on Social Media

photo of Critics poked fun at the president for looking tired right after he called Joe Biden 'Sleepy Joe.'
Source: MEGA

Critics poked fun at the president for looking tired right after he called Joe Biden 'Sleepy Joe.'

“And please note the facial twitches, too,” said activist JoJoFromJerz.

“Serious question: who’s running the government?” wondered journalist Sandi Bachom.

Midterms will finish what the eyelids started,” posted another.

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photo of CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner believes the president may suffer from sleep apnea.
Source: MEGA

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner believes the president may suffer from sleep apnea.

Observers note that, at 80 years old, Trump is showing visible signs of aging and fatigue, sparking fresh calls from commentators for standard cognitive and medical examinations.

While critics have viewed the moment as evidence of fatigue or a hypocritical double standard toward aging leaders, similar incidents have routinely drawn denials from the White House, which insists the president is simply listening intently during long meetings.

Cardiologist and CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner has frequently noted that Trump has flat-out "fallen asleep in the Oval Office" and during public venues.

Inside Donald Trump's Health Woes

photo of The POTUS denied falling asleep in public, claiming cameras catch him blinking or just resting his eyes because he's bored.
Source: MEGA

The POTUS denied falling asleep in public, claiming cameras catch him blinking or just resting his eyes because he's bored.

Dr. Reiner has suggested that Trump likely suffers from untreated obstructive sleep apnea. Reiner pointed out that Trump’s erratic, short sleep schedule (often posting on social media late at night), paired with his physical build, makes him a prime candidate for sleep apnea, which prevents restful sleep at night and forces the body to crash during the day.

Dr. Frita McRae Fisher, quadruple board-certified physician, also analyzed Trump’s tendency to nod off during the day, noting that conditions such as sleep apnea or chronic poor sleep hygiene can carry long-term cardiovascular risks, including pulmonary hypertension and heart disease.

Discussing broader health concerns, Dr. Fisher said that if she had a patient exhibiting Trump's specific blend of frequent public tiredness and reported behavioral changes, she would recommend a full history, memory testing, and brain imaging. She noted that such evaluations are standard to screen for neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's or Lewy body dementia, though she stressed that no such official diagnosis has been made.

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