Politics Donald Trump Struggles to Stay Awake as He Slumps Over in His Chair Moments After Mocking 'Sleepy' Joe Biden: Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump was caught with his eyes closed once again. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 29 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump appeared to doze off during an Oval Office event on Monday, September 28, just moments after criticizing former President Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe." Trump was holding a live press event in the Oval Office to announce a new $15 billion steel plant project in Iowa. During his opening remarks, Trump referenced his predecessor, telling listeners and officials, "Under Sleepy Joe Biden, have you heard of him?"

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Trump's eyes are getting very heavy pic.twitter.com/aKT2goaYkV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x Donald Trump appeared to doze off during a briefing in the Oval Office.

Shortly afterward, as administration officials and cabinet members spoke about the industrial plans, cameras caught Trump slumping back in his chair, closing his eyes and letting his head drop forward for long stretches. The contrast between the "Sleepy Joe" remark and the live footage went viral across social media, with critics and internet users dubbing him names like "Dozy Don" or "Sleepy Joe Trump.” Commentators and political figures highlighted the irony, noting that Trump spent years using "Sleepy Joe" as a frequent campaign attack to question Biden’s age, energy levels, and fitness for office.

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Donald Trump Gets Mocked on Social Media

Source: MEGA Critics poked fun at the president for looking tired right after he called Joe Biden 'Sleepy Joe.'

“And please note the facial twitches, too,” said activist JoJoFromJerz. “Serious question: who’s running the government?” wondered journalist Sandi Bachom. “Midterms will finish what the eyelids started,” posted another.

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Source: MEGA CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner believes the president may suffer from sleep apnea.

Observers note that, at 80 years old, Trump is showing visible signs of aging and fatigue, sparking fresh calls from commentators for standard cognitive and medical examinations. While critics have viewed the moment as evidence of fatigue or a hypocritical double standard toward aging leaders, similar incidents have routinely drawn denials from the White House, which insists the president is simply listening intently during long meetings. Cardiologist and CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner has frequently noted that Trump has flat-out "fallen asleep in the Oval Office" and during public venues.

Inside Donald Trump's Health Woes

Source: MEGA The POTUS denied falling asleep in public, claiming cameras catch him blinking or just resting his eyes because he's bored.