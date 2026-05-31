Donald Trump Raves About Getting a 'Perfect' Score on His 'High Difficulty' Cognitive Test Following His Latest Physical
May 31 2026, Published 4:12 p.m. ET
Donald Trump couldn't help but boast about his latest cognitive exam.
The president, 79, shared his results on his Truth Social account on May 30 — a day after the White House released his medical report from his recent physical exam.
Donald Trump Bragged About His Cognitive Test Results
“Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence,'” Trump wrote on social media.
"Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked!" he ranted on.
Results of Donald Trump's Recent Physical Were Released on May 29
"It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row. All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it," Trump continued on.
The POTUS' doctor, Sean Barbabella, released a memo on May 29 where he described the outcomes of Trump's physical.
“President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function,” Barbabella wrote.
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Donald Trump Scored a 30 Out of 30 On His Cognitive Assessment
“Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," the physician added.
As for Trump's brain analysis, he completed a "comprehensive neurological exam" that showed “normal mental status, intact cranial nerves, normal motor strength, sensation, reflexes, gait and balance.”
According to Barbabella's notes, the businessman scored a 30 out of 30 on his cognitive assessment.
Trump often gloats about taking his cognitive tests and getting high scores.
Dr. Jonathan Reiner Said the Cognitive Test Isn't 'Useful' If Donald Trump Took It 4 Separate Times
CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner recently discussed Trump's physical exam results.
“I’ll note again that it looks like they once again tested the president with the MOCA test,” Reiner said on the network, referring to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. The exam is used to read signs of mental decline and dementia.
“That’s not really that useful when you take it over and over and over again, because the questions don’t change that much,” Reiner continued.
“Once you’ve taken it now four times, it’s probably not that difficult to pretty easily get through it. It shouldn’t be hard to get through it anyway, because it’s a dementia screening test, it’s not an IQ test," he explained.