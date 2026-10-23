Donald Trump Staffer Britt McHenry Claims She Was 'Provoked' Before Throwing Drink at Fan in Heated NBA Exchange Captured on Video
Oct. 23 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Former ESPN reporter and current U.S. State Department press adviser Britt McHenry was caught on camera throwing a drink at a fan during the Washington Wizards' home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, October 21, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The incident sparked a heated confrontation that led McHenry to leave the arena amid a cacophony of intense crowd boos.
Sources close to McHenry who spoke with TMZ said the dispute began with heckling.
A group of male fans seated behind McHenry and her male companion began aggressively shouting insults at Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, specifically making disparaging comments about his fiancée, model Winnie Harlow.
Inside the Confrontation
McHenry, 40, allegedly turned around and told the fans to "ease up," shifting the group's negative attention onto her.
The sources claimed the situation escalated when the men began directing misogynistic insults at McHenry and went as far as throwing a drink on her first, provoking her to retaliate by throwing her own beverage back at them.
Video footage captured McHenry, who underwent successful surgery in 2020 to remove a brain tumor, tossing the rest of her drink into the stands before walking out of her row as fans showered her with boos and hurled rally towels at her.
"Our sources don't recall exactly what prompted Britt to throw the drink, but say it was part of the confrontation … and claim things were thrown at her, too. They also claim the group behind them were saying inappropriate and misogynistic things to Britt to instigate her," TMZ reported.
'What Did I Do?'
McHenry appeared unfazed by the hostile reaction, blowing kisses and waving to the jeering crowd as she left. According to TMZ, McHenry said she wasn't tossed out of the area and left on her own.
Additional footage also showed a tense exchange between McHenry and arena security personnel.
In the video, security guards pointed toward the outer doors while McHenry repeatedly demanded, "What did I do?" before leaving the premises. Neither McHenry nor the State Department has issued an official comment regarding the viral footage.
- Megyn Kelly Shades Press Secretary Katie Zacharia's Appearance in Her Debut: 'She Needs to Dial It Back'
- 'The View' Stars Blame Donald Trump for Katie Zacharia Fiasco: 'They Didn't Do a Background Check'
- CNN's Scott Jennings Turns on Kimberly Guilfoyle as He Slams Her Bribery Scandal as a Major 'Distraction' for Trump Administration
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Britt McHenry's Background
McHenry was appointed as a press advisor to the U.S. State Department in September 2026 under the Trump administration.
Although she has no foreign policy experience, the administration hired her for her extensive media and on-camera communication experience.
She spent years working for local Washington, D.C., television stations before serving as a prominent sports reporter for ESPN from 2014 to 2017.
In 2015, she was suspended after video of her expletive-filled rant against a parking lot attendant exploded online after her car was towed.
Following her sports media career, she pivoted to right-wing political punditry and commentary, working as a news anchor for Fox News media, hosting programs on Real America's Voice and contributing opinion pieces to The Spectator.
According to her public statements and professional profiles, she was brought in to handle press inquiries, collaborate with Global Public Affairs and develop strategies to address media concerns regarding State Department initiatives.
When announcing her appointment, McHenry explicitly noted that she was hired to apply her decades of on-camera news coverage to help communicate the agency's messaging, effectively shifting her career from covering public affairs to communicating them on behalf of the government.