Politics Donald Trump Staffer Britt McHenry Claims She Was 'Provoked' Before Throwing Drink at Fan in Heated NBA Exchange Captured on Video Source: MEGA,@BRITT MCHENRY/INSTAGRAM Trump staffer Britt McHenry was caught on camera throwing a drink at a fan during an NBA game. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 23 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former ESPN reporter and current U.S. State Department press adviser Britt McHenry was caught on camera throwing a drink at a fan during the Washington Wizards' home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, October 21, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The incident sparked a heated confrontation that led McHenry to leave the arena amid a cacophony of intense crowd boos. Sources close to McHenry who spoke with TMZ said the dispute began with heckling. A group of male fans seated behind McHenry and her male companion began aggressively shouting insults at Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, specifically making disparaging comments about his fiancée, model Winnie Harlow.

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Inside the Confrontation

Source: @BRITT MCHENRY/INSTAGRAM Britt McHenry said she was 'instigated' to toss the drink after misogynistic taunts.

McHenry, 40, allegedly turned around and told the fans to "ease up," shifting the group's negative attention onto her. The sources claimed the situation escalated when the men began directing misogynistic insults at McHenry and went as far as throwing a drink on her first, provoking her to retaliate by throwing her own beverage back at them. Video footage captured McHenry, who underwent successful surgery in 2020 to remove a brain tumor, tossing the rest of her drink into the stands before walking out of her row as fans showered her with boos and hurled rally towels at her. "Our sources don't recall exactly what prompted Britt to throw the drink, but say it was part of the confrontation … and claim things were thrown at her, too. They also claim the group behind them were saying inappropriate and misogynistic things to Britt to instigate her," TMZ reported.

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'What Did I Do?'

Source: @BRITT MCHENRY/INSTAGRAM McHenry appeared unfazed by the crowd's reaction to the incident.

McHenry appeared unfazed by the hostile reaction, blowing kisses and waving to the jeering crowd as she left. According to TMZ, McHenry said she wasn't tossed out of the area and left on her own. Additional footage also showed a tense exchange between McHenry and arena security personnel. In the video, security guards pointed toward the outer doors while McHenry repeatedly demanded, "What did I do?" before leaving the premises. Neither McHenry nor the State Department has issued an official comment regarding the viral footage.

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Britt McHenry's Background

Source: MEGA,@BRITT MCHENRY/INSTAGRAM The Trump administration hired McHenry despite having zero geopolitical experience.

McHenry was appointed as a press advisor to the U.S. State Department in September 2026 under the Trump administration. Although she has no foreign policy experience, the administration hired her for her extensive media and on-camera communication experience. She spent years working for local Washington, D.C., television stations before serving as a prominent sports reporter for ESPN from 2014 to 2017. In 2015, she was suspended after video of her expletive-filled rant against a parking lot attendant exploded online after her car was towed.

Source: @BRITT MCHENRY/INSTAGRAM McHenry said her on-camera experience adds to her role at the State Department.