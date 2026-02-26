or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Faces Backlash for Hockey Question During Gold Medal Game

photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly sparked a debate after questioning hockey slang used to praise Megan Keller’s winning goal.

Profile Image

Feb. 26 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly sparked a social media debate during the Team USA women's hockey gold medal game against Canada.

On February 19, she tweeted a question that left many fans baffled.

“Why do ppl keep calling the Megan Keller goal filthy/nasty/dirty in a good way? Can hockey fans pls explain?” Kelly inquired, following Keller's dramatic overtime goal that secured the win for Team USA.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Megyn Kelly questioned hockey slang during the women’s gold medal game.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly questioned hockey slang during the women’s gold medal game.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Responses to Kelly's question came swiftly.

One fan stated, “Those things have been positive descriptors in sports for going on 30 years.”

Another user added humor to the situation, saying, “You aren’t even that old. My boomer parents understand this. 😂.”

Article continues below advertisement

Others took the opportunity to clarify the slang for Kelly.

Fox reporter Britt McHenry explained that the terms are “hockey slang for the most beautiful goal or display of skill you’ve ever seen. The highest praise!”

Another user remarked, “It’s nothing to do with hockey Megyn, it’s basic millennial slang! Nasty/filthy is used to express admiration for or being impressed by something.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Megyn Kelly left people baffled with her question.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly left people baffled with her question.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the trolling, Kelly responded in good spirits, writing, “You guys are filthy! Thank you!” This interaction occurred in the wake of Team USA's thrilling victory, which saw Keller score the game-winning goal.

During her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” she expressed excitement over the historic moment. “Move over Megyn Kelly, make room for Megan Keller,” she declared, highlighting Keller's impressive performance in the game.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Megyn Kelly had a funny response.
Source: NHL

Megyn Kelly had a funny response.

Article continues below advertisement

Keller, who hails from Farmington, Mich., discussed her goal, crediting teammate Taylor Heise for the assist. “A lot of times you get a little nervous trying to make a move,” Keller said. “Heise made a great pass up to me, just saw one defender and thought, ‘Why not?’”

Article continues below advertisement

The match was tense, with captain Hilary Knight tying the score with just over two minutes left in the third period.

Reflecting on the moment, Knight said, “I remember [head coach John Wroblewski] drawing it up. And I was like, ‘Yeah, this is our moment. Here we go.’”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Social media users teased Megyn Kelly over the question.
Source: NHL

Social media users teased Megyn Kelly over the question.

Knight's goal also marked a milestone in her Olympic career, as she now holds the U.S. record for goals and points in Olympic history, with totals of 15 and 33, respectively. Teammate Kendall Coyne Schofield praised Knight’s achievement, stating, “I said it yesterday, Hilary always goes out with a bang.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.