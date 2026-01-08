Donald Trump Supporters Devise Wild Plan for Barron to Marry Danish Princess Isabella So America Can Secure Greenland as a 'Dowry Payment'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's fanbase is supporting his desire for America to take over Greenland — and offering up a creative suggestion to accomplish the feat. MAGA social media users are encouraging "the diplomatic solution" of the president's son Barron Trump, 19, marrying 18-year-old Isabella, Princess of Denmark and giving Greenland to the U.S. as a "dowry payment."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega MAGA fans want Barron Trump to marry Isabella, Princess of Denmark, to help the U.S. secure Greenland.

Plenty of people raved over the idea, with one person writing, "This would be a pretty clever deal actually," while another agreed and wrote, "He is handsome and smart, she is beautiful and smart. Sounds like a great deal." "Match made in heaven," declared a third individual. Some users on X were even sharing AI-generated photos of the two teens together dressed in wedding attire or images of what their future children could look like.

Article continues below advertisement

The Idea Also Sparked Backlash

Source: mega Isabella is the daughter of Queen Mary of Denmark and Frederik X, King of Denmark.

Needless to say, there were plenty of people who dragged the proposition, with one critic calling it "fairytale logic." "That is not geopolitics, that is medieval fan-fiction," another person noted. "Greenland is not a bargaining chip, Princess Isabella of Denmark is not a pawn, and Barron Trump is not a diplomatic tool. Nations are not exchanged through marriages, this is not the 1400s."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The POTUS recently said, 'We need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security.'

While Trump has expressed his desire to take over Greenland in the past, gossip about the situation heightened after America captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. "We need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it, I can tell you," the POTUS recently said, noting the area is rich in minerals.

Prime Ministers Lash Out at Donald Trump

Source: mega Trump received swift backlash for his comments.