Donald Trump Supporters Devise Wild Plan for Barron to Marry Danish Princess Isabella So America Can Secure Greenland as a 'Dowry Payment'

Split photo of Barron Trump and Isabella, Princess of Denmark
Source: mega

Social media users think the two famous offspring would make the perfect pair.

Jan. 8 2026, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's fanbase is supporting his desire for America to take over Greenland — and offering up a creative suggestion to accomplish the feat.

MAGA social media users are encouraging "the diplomatic solution" of the president's son Barron Trump, 19, marrying 18-year-old Isabella, Princess of Denmark and giving Greenland to the U.S. as a "dowry payment."

Photo of MAGA fans want Barron Trump to marry Isabella, Princess of Denmark, to help the U.S. secure Greenland.
Source: mega

MAGA fans want Barron Trump to marry Isabella, Princess of Denmark, to help the U.S. secure Greenland.

Plenty of people raved over the idea, with one person writing, "This would be a pretty clever deal actually," while another agreed and wrote, "He is handsome and smart, she is beautiful and smart. Sounds like a great deal."

"Match made in heaven," declared a third individual.

Some users on X were even sharing AI-generated photos of the two teens together dressed in wedding attire or images of what their future children could look like.

The Idea Also Sparked Backlash

Photo of Isabella is the daughter of Queen Mary of Denmark and Frederik X, King of Denmark.
Source: mega

Isabella is the daughter of Queen Mary of Denmark and Frederik X, King of Denmark.

Needless to say, there were plenty of people who dragged the proposition, with one critic calling it "fairytale logic."

"That is not geopolitics, that is medieval fan-fiction," another person noted. "Greenland is not a bargaining chip, Princess Isabella of Denmark is not a pawn, and Barron Trump is not a diplomatic tool. Nations are not exchanged through marriages, this is not the 1400s."

Barron Trump

Photo. ofThe POTUS recently said, 'We need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security.'
Source: mega

The POTUS recently said, 'We need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security.'

While Trump has expressed his desire to take over Greenland in the past, gossip about the situation heightened after America captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

"We need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it, I can tell you," the POTUS recently said, noting the area is rich in minerals.

Prime Ministers Lash Out at Donald Trump

Phot of Trump received swift backlash for his comments.
Source: mega

Trump received swift backlash for his comments.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen hit back at Trump via a social media post on Sunday, January 4, writing, "No more pressure. No more hints. No more fantasies about annexation."

"When the president of the United States talks about ‘we need Greenland’ and connects us with Venezuela and military intervention, it’s not just wrong. This is so disrespectful," he continued. "Our country is not an object of superpower rhetoric. We are a people. A land. And democracy. This has to be respected. Especially by close and loyal friends."

Meanwhile, Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, stated, "Greenland has repeatedly said that it does not want to be part of the United States. Unfortunately, I think the American president should be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland."

