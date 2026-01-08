Donald Trump Expands Threats: Venezuela, Colombia and Iran Under Fire After Controversial Raids

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has shifted his focus to new targets following the controversial U.S. operation in Venezuela that resulted in the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro. After his shocking remarks aimed at Colombia, the president now set his sights on Iran. Traveling back to Washington aboard Air Force One, Trump quickly transitioned from discussing Latin American affairs to Middle Eastern tensions, leaving reporters stunned.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump confirmed Nicolás Maduro was arrested and brought to New York on narcoterrorism charges.

Trump's foreign policy continues to reveal an unpredictable nature. Over the weekend, he confirmed that the U.S. operation in Venezuela led to Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, being flown to New York to face narcoterrorism charges. While speaking to reporters en route, Trump labeled Colombia as “very sick” and accused President Gustavo Petro of running a state that “likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump also issued sharp warnings toward Colombia and Iran during the same remarks.

When asked if the next U.S. military operation might take place in Colombia, Trump replied, “Sounds good to me.” In a rapid sequence, Trump shifted gears, warning Iran against resuming violence toward U.S. interests. He stated that if Tehran, the capital city of Iran, began “killing people [as] they have in the past,” the U.S. would respond “very hard.” Just moments earlier, he had been issuing threats toward Colombia, now extending his rhetoric to the Middle East.

Source: MEGA Several countries condemned the operation as a violation of international law.

International criticism surrounding the U.S. operation in Venezuela has been mounting. Countries including Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Uruguay, Colombia and Spain condemned the action as a “dangerous precedent” that violated international law. Detractors argue that abducting a sitting head of state under the guise of law enforcement could be interpreted as an attempt at regime change. Alarmingly, American officials have openly discussed controlling Venezuela’s oil reserves since the operation.

Despite the backlash, Trump insisted that the U.S. remains “in charge” of Venezuela, despite the Supreme Court of Venezuela appointing Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as interim leader. Trump warned of the possibility of U.S. troops returning if Caracas “doesn’t behave.”

Continuing his conversation, Trump claimed Cuba was “ready to fall” as the island's economy crumbled without access to Venezuelan oil. He also warned Mexico to “get [its] act together” regarding drug trafficking but surprisingly praised Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Source: MEGA Analysts said Donald Trump’s statements signal a broader shift in U.S. foreign policy strategy.