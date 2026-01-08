or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Expands Threats: Venezuela, Colombia and Iran Under Fire After Controversial Raids

photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump expanded foreign policy threats after a controversial Venezuela raid.

Profile Image

Jan. 8 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has shifted his focus to new targets following the controversial U.S. operation in Venezuela that resulted in the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro.

After his shocking remarks aimed at Colombia, the president now set his sights on Iran. Traveling back to Washington aboard Air Force One, Trump quickly transitioned from discussing Latin American affairs to Middle Eastern tensions, leaving reporters stunned.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump confirmed Nicolás Maduro was arrested and brought to New York on narcoterrorism charges.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump confirmed Nicolás Maduro was arrested and brought to New York on narcoterrorism charges.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Trump's foreign policy continues to reveal an unpredictable nature. Over the weekend, he confirmed that the U.S. operation in Venezuela led to Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, being flown to New York to face narcoterrorism charges. While speaking to reporters en route, Trump labeled Colombia as “very sick” and accused President Gustavo Petro of running a state that “likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump also issued sharp warnings toward Colombia and Iran during the same remarks.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also issued sharp warnings toward Colombia and Iran during the same remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if the next U.S. military operation might take place in Colombia, Trump replied, “Sounds good to me.”

In a rapid sequence, Trump shifted gears, warning Iran against resuming violence toward U.S. interests.

He stated that if Tehran, the capital city of Iran, began “killing people [as] they have in the past,” the U.S. would respond “very hard.” Just moments earlier, he had been issuing threats toward Colombia, now extending his rhetoric to the Middle East.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Several countries condemned the operation as a violation of international law.
Source: MEGA

Several countries condemned the operation as a violation of international law.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

International criticism surrounding the U.S. operation in Venezuela has been mounting. Countries including Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Uruguay, Colombia and Spain condemned the action as a “dangerous precedent” that violated international law. Detractors argue that abducting a sitting head of state under the guise of law enforcement could be interpreted as an attempt at regime change. Alarmingly, American officials have openly discussed controlling Venezuela’s oil reserves since the operation.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the backlash, Trump insisted that the U.S. remains “in charge” of Venezuela, despite the Supreme Court of Venezuela appointing Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as interim leader. Trump warned of the possibility of U.S. troops returning if Caracas “doesn’t behave.”

Article continues below advertisement

Continuing his conversation, Trump claimed Cuba was “ready to fall” as the island's economy crumbled without access to Venezuelan oil. He also warned Mexico to “get [its] act together” regarding drug trafficking but surprisingly praised Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Analysts said Donald Trump’s statements signal a broader shift in U.S. foreign policy strategy.
Source: MEGA

Analysts said Donald Trump’s statements signal a broader shift in U.S. foreign policy strategy.

In a startling declaration, Trump remarked, “Claudia Sheinbaum is a good woman, but the cartels are running Mexico. She’s not running Mexico. Something’s going to have to be done with Mexico.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.