or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Donald Trump Slammed for 'Tacky' Army Tribute on White House Lawn as He Welcomes King Charles for U.S. State Visit

image of Charles and trump
Source: MEGA

A music tribute was played for King Charles once he arrived on the White House lawn on April 27 for his U.S. tour.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 28 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump welcomed King Charles with open arms during the monarch's U.S. state visit that began on Monday, April 27.

The president, 79, brought the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps musicians onto the White House lawn to perform a music tribute for Charles, 77, as he and Queen Camilla arrived.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @HQNewsNow/X

The U.S. Army music group played a selection on the White House lawn.

The music troupe donned Revolutionary War-era uniforms to play their instruments to greet the sovereign.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Charles, trump and camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the U.S. on April 27.

When news of the tribute surfaced online, fans couldn't help but blast the politician for his choice of music tastes.

One user deemed the event "tacky" while another called it "profoundly stupid."

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Users Blast White House for Their Choice of Music

MORE ON:
Prince Charles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of trump and Charles
Source: MEGA

Fans chuckled over Donald Trump's choice of music to greet King Charles.

"What is happening? Is it to impress the King? So how would we feel if someone dressed as Yankee Doodle when we visited London?" someone joked.

"George Washington is speechless right now," one added. "This WH is so f------ stupid. Everything they do is an embarrassment. Anyone thought this was a good idea, and no one had the sense to put a stop to it says it all. Nothing but idiots, from top to bottom," a user blasted.

Charles and Camilla, 78, will be staying in the U.S. until Thursday, April 30, with stops in New York and Virginia. The king will then be heading off to Bermuda alone after the state visit.

Article continues below advertisement

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles will also be heading off to New York and Virginia during his U.S. tour.

Charles' trip to U.S. is meant to coincide with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence from England and is to promote "shared prosperity, security and history," according to the U.K. Foreign Office.

The former Prince of Wales is set to deliver a speech to Congress on Tuesday, April 28, and a state dinner will be also held in his honor later this evening at the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Jet Off to NYC on April 29

image of King Charles and queen camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla are stopping by the 9/11 memorial on April 29.

Once Charles and Camilla land in the Big Apple on Wednesday, they will be making a stopover at the 9/11 memorial at the World Trade Center.

Other members of the royal family who have paid their respects to the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks in recent years, include the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2010, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton in December 2014.

The last time Charles and Camilla made the pilgrimage to the site, was in November 2005 — as part of their first joint royal tour since marrying eight months prior. The pair placed a wreath of flowers at Ground Zero in remembrance of those who perished.

As their day in Manhattan continues on April 29, the former Duchess of Cornwall will also be visiting New York Public Library to gift them a "Roo" toy from the beloved Winnie-the-Pooh book series.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.