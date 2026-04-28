Donald Trump Slammed for 'Tacky' Army Tribute on White House Lawn as He Welcomes King Charles for U.S. State Visit

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There are currently Redcoats on the White House lawn to welcome the King of England pic.twitter.com/qjUH54xy9I — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 28, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/X The U.S. Army music group played a selection on the White House lawn.

The music troupe donned Revolutionary War-era uniforms to play their instruments to greet the sovereign.

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Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the U.S. on April 27.

When news of the tribute surfaced online, fans couldn't help but blast the politician for his choice of music tastes. One user deemed the event "tacky" while another called it "profoundly stupid."

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Social Media Users Blast White House for Their Choice of Music

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Source: MEGA Fans chuckled over Donald Trump's choice of music to greet King Charles.

"What is happening? Is it to impress the King? So how would we feel if someone dressed as Yankee Doodle when we visited London?" someone joked. "George Washington is speechless right now," one added. "This WH is so f------ stupid. Everything they do is an embarrassment. Anyone thought this was a good idea, and no one had the sense to put a stop to it says it all. Nothing but idiots, from top to bottom," a user blasted. Charles and Camilla, 78, will be staying in the U.S. until Thursday, April 30, with stops in New York and Virginia. The king will then be heading off to Bermuda alone after the state visit.

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Source: MEGA King Charles will also be heading off to New York and Virginia during his U.S. tour.

Charles' trip to U.S. is meant to coincide with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence from England and is to promote "shared prosperity, security and history," according to the U.K. Foreign Office. The former Prince of Wales is set to deliver a speech to Congress on Tuesday, April 28, and a state dinner will be also held in his honor later this evening at the White House.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Jet Off to NYC on April 29