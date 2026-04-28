Donald Trump Slammed for 'Tacky' Army Tribute on White House Lawn as He Welcomes King Charles for U.S. State Visit
April 28 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
Donald Trump welcomed King Charles with open arms during the monarch's U.S. state visit that began on Monday, April 27.
The president, 79, brought the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps musicians onto the White House lawn to perform a music tribute for Charles, 77, as he and Queen Camilla arrived.
The music troupe donned Revolutionary War-era uniforms to play their instruments to greet the sovereign.
When news of the tribute surfaced online, fans couldn't help but blast the politician for his choice of music tastes.
One user deemed the event "tacky" while another called it "profoundly stupid."
Social Media Users Blast White House for Their Choice of Music
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"What is happening? Is it to impress the King? So how would we feel if someone dressed as Yankee Doodle when we visited London?" someone joked.
"George Washington is speechless right now," one added. "This WH is so f------ stupid. Everything they do is an embarrassment. Anyone thought this was a good idea, and no one had the sense to put a stop to it says it all. Nothing but idiots, from top to bottom," a user blasted.
Charles and Camilla, 78, will be staying in the U.S. until Thursday, April 30, with stops in New York and Virginia. The king will then be heading off to Bermuda alone after the state visit.
Charles' trip to U.S. is meant to coincide with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence from England and is to promote "shared prosperity, security and history," according to the U.K. Foreign Office.
The former Prince of Wales is set to deliver a speech to Congress on Tuesday, April 28, and a state dinner will be also held in his honor later this evening at the White House.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Jet Off to NYC on April 29
Once Charles and Camilla land in the Big Apple on Wednesday, they will be making a stopover at the 9/11 memorial at the World Trade Center.
Other members of the royal family who have paid their respects to the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks in recent years, include the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2010, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton in December 2014.
The last time Charles and Camilla made the pilgrimage to the site, was in November 2005 — as part of their first joint royal tour since marrying eight months prior. The pair placed a wreath of flowers at Ground Zero in remembrance of those who perished.
As their day in Manhattan continues on April 29, the former Duchess of Cornwall will also be visiting New York Public Library to gift them a "Roo" toy from the beloved Winnie-the-Pooh book series.