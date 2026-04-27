Donald Trump's 'Bruised' and 'Swollen' Hands Fuel Health Concerns He Poses With King Charles for State Visit: 'He's Decomposing'
April 27 2026, Updated 6:42 p.m. ET
Donald Trump and King Charles joined forces for a historic meeting at the White House on Monday, April 27.
While the president, 79, and the monarch, 77, were happy to pose for photos together, Trump's hands looked swollen and discolored.
The two men took an array of snapshots alongside their wives, Melania Trump and Queen Camilla, with the foursome flashing big smiles.
In one video that surfaced on social media, the businessman's hands appeared bruised and deeply red.
Charles and Camilla's state visit to the U.S. comes just two days after a shooter opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner that took place on Saturday, April 25.
Fans Noted Donald Trump's Hands Were Discolored
Fans mocked Trump's swollen hand online, with one person writing: "You'd think he punched the assassin or something ... Nope."
"The Trump presidency is turning into a medical thriller," another user penned, while someone else chimed in: "Man's literally decomposing from the inside out in real time. Yeah he doesn't have much time left on this earth.... I'll give him 9-12 months at most."
"Trump can cover it up, his hand bruise with makeup, but he won't get rid of it and it's great that's happening to a vain and insecure brat like him," someone else said.
The President Often Covers Up His Hand With Makeup
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"Does it look more swollen than usual or am I crazy?" a person wondered on X.
"And he looks especially Oompah Loompah’ish today," one laughed of his orange tone.
The businessman often covers up his bruised hands with either bandages or makeup when he undertakes public appearances.
King Charles' 'Sausage Fingers' Are Often a Topic of Interest
The POTUS' health has been called into question in the last year or so, as he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025.
The illness is a benign vein condition that leads to swelling and discoloration in certain parts of the body.
While Trump's puffy hands are often a topic of conversation, Charles' fingers have also frequently been teased. The sovereign's extremities are sometimes referred to as "sausage fingers" due to their swelling.
GP Chun Tang, medical director at Pall Mall Medical in Manchester, U.K., previously disclosed why the royal's hands are often red and irritated.
"Puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention, which can be caused by numerous health conditions," he told Daily Mail in December 2025.
"This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, multiple bacterial infections or even TB. Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury, and autoimmune disease," the physician added.
Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in 2024.