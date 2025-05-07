'He Looks Ridiculous': Donald Trump Teased Over Botched Fake Tan as He's Compared to an Oompa Loompa
Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media after a recent photo showed him with a botched spray tan or makeup line and leaving the rest of his pale white face exposed.
The post was viewed and shared over 200,000 times on X, formerly known as Twitter, with several users sharing their humorous comparisons, including a "deep-fried red pepper," a shriveled-up fish from Spongebob Squarepants and the Oompa Loompas from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
One user on the platform shared the viral image of Donald Trump's botched face makeup and wrote: "That is a real, unaltered photo from this morning. Oompa Loompas are like, 'Man, he looks ridiculous.'"
Another X user commented: "Gotta love a man who's vain enough to wear makeup, but stupid enough to think this looks good."
A third person said: "I can't believe a majority of Americans looked at this two-toned, orange sherbet motherf----- and said, 'Yeah, baby!'"
Suzie Casas, the mastermind behind Aussie Bronzed Bombshell mobile tanning, claimed it’s likely that Trump is getting spritzed in an automatic tanning booth instead of opting for the traditional spray tan technician or sunless tanning bed.
"If I have a look around his eyes, I can almost see that he's got little goggle marks, which leads me to believe that he could possibly have his own booth, like a VersaSpa [tan machine]," she speculated.
The 78-year-old tycoon consistently sports a bronzed visage during public appearances.
"He always has color on him any time we see him photographed or on TV, so it kind of looks to me like he's having a fresh spray every time he knows that he's got an event coming up, which is what most people do," Casas added.
"As far as the color goes, I don't know exactly what he's doing," she admitted. "But I would love Mr. Trump to call me and give me the opportunity to tan him because with me, he'll never look back!"
While Trump remains tight-lipped about his tanning rituals, a makeup artist who previously worked on The Apprentice shared similar sentiments.
In 2016, Jason Kelly claimed, "I know exactly what he does to himself — the tanning bed, the spray tan, he wears the goggles and you can see the hyperpigmentation around his eyes. What I'll do is use a slightly deeper color and blend it into his tan so there's not an abrupt contrast."
Trump’s former political aide and Apprentice costar Omarosa Manigault Newman previously claimed the former president allegedly uses a tanning bed almost every morning to kick off his day looking picture-perfect. However, Trump has consistently denied these claims.