'Orange' Donald Trump Dragged for Looking Like a 'Drag Queen' in Unedited Photo
Donald Trump is being trolled on social media yet again.
The internet went wild after an unedited photo of the right-wing leader, 78, went viral, showing how much spray tan he has caked on his face.
"Looking great," journalist Ron Filipkowski sarcastically wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the completely untouched picture of Trump. "I am sorry but the orange makeup makes him look like a drag queen," one person pointed out.
"He's so orange there are we sure he's not engaged in the cultural appropriation of various members of the citrus fruit community?" a second added.
As OK! previously reported, during the Republican presidential nominee's rally in Las Vegas on Friday, August 23, people couldn't get over the way Trump's face appeared. "Looks like he’s slathering on that bronzer with a paint brush now," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned.
"Oh there's more than bronzer in that. I'm going with some foundation with formaldehyde as a base," an additional person said.
"It looks like he uses 1" 3M Scotch® Exterior Surface Painter’s Tape 2097 to make a fake tan line an exact inch in front of his hairline," another added.
During the political event, the businessman stood in front of a background that made it look like he was holding his rally in an Italian restaurant. "I think Donald is at Olive Garden," one person noted.
"I really want to hate on Donald, but I also really like endless breadsticks," another joked about the setting.
Last week, the Trump campaign got a bump when third-party candidate, Robert Kennedy Jr., dropped out of the race and endorsed the former commander-in-chief.
In a statement, the attorney explained how he felt there was no "realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control" as it stands right now.
"So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House," he continued about dropping out of the Presidential race. "Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place, primarily. These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump."