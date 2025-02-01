Donald Trump Compared to an Oompa Loompa While Being Criticized for His 'Fluorescent' Eyebrows: Shocking Photos
Does Donald Trump belong in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory?
On Friday, January 31, the president was criticized for his bushy white eyebrows and bright orange makeup after some shocking new photos of him circulated.
“Trump needs to put a tariff on whoever is doing his eyebrows," one user penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the images of Trump’s unfortunate look.
In response, trolls slammed the Republican, 78 — who has been in office since his January 20 inauguration — for his outrageous appearance.
“Looks like he forgot the orange makeup over his brows,” one person wrote, while another compared the politician to an “Oompa Loompa” from the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
“His glam squad told him they really make his reptilian eyes ‘POP.’” A third user joked, as one more called Trump, “Such a full-blown embarrassment!”
One more individual added: “LMAO I said it yesterday... They're Fluorescent.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump was dissed for his look after he took tons of heat for suggesting that diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI) initiatives within the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation could have been the reason behind the recent Washington, D.C., plane crash.
During the former reality TV star’s first press conference after the plane with 60 passengers and four crew members hit an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport, a reporter pressed Trump about whether he thought the accident happened because of a diversity hire.
"It could have been,” Trump stated. "I’m not blaming the controller. I’m saying there are things you could question."
The clip was then shared on social media, where the businessman was dissed for politicizing the tragedy.
"Translation: 'I have absolutely zero evidence that it was due to a DEI hire, but that won't stop me from pure speculation & trying to place the blame anywhere else besides at my feet,’” one person penned, while another stated, "This is NOT what the POTUS should be doing. You don't guess as to what happened. You wait until you have all the facts. This is so dangerous and irresponsible. There is no need to try and blame anyone for anything until the investigation is over and you have all the facts."
A third ranted, "This is absolutely disgusting. Using a mass casualty event to further push their narrative on DEI without a single piece of evidence. Deplorable behavior."