Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Tells Fox News to 'Report on Other Things' After Being Asked About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Photo of Donald Trump, Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA

The POTUS thinks the news needs to move on from the Guthrie story.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump seemed to imply constant news coverage of the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, is stealing his thunder.

The POTUS, who announced his full support for finding Nancy upon her disappearance, was asked about the case while aboard Air Force One on Thursday, February 19.

The 84-year-old has been missing since February 1, when she was allegedly abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Have to Start Reporting on Other Subjects'

Image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

After mentioning how Nancy's pacemaker was disconnected the morning of her disappearance, President Trump said that while the situation was “bad,” it shouldn’t dominate the news.

“We have to start reporting on other subjects also, and see what happens,” he told ally and Fox News reporter Peter Doocy. “It’s a very sad situation.”

On Wednesday, February 18, reports said the FBI has been in contact with Mexican authorities to be on the lookout for Nancy.

Article continues below advertisement

Fox News' Nancy Guthrie Coverage Overshadowed Pam Bondi's Hearing

Image of Fox News covered the Nancy Guthrie case while AG Pam Bondi testified about Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Fox News covered the Nancy Guthrie case while AG Pam Bondi testified about Jeffrey Epstein.

Fox News viewers have expressed significant frustration regarding the network's extensive coverage of the disappearance, with many fans complaining the television channel is "rehashing" the same facts without providing current updates, leading some to stop watching.

Following intensive, multi-day coverage of Nancy's disappearance, many viewers criticized the network for treating the case as a distraction or "deflection" from other, more politically relevant stories.

Some critics questioned why so much airtime was dedicated to this specific case, with others suggesting it was an excuse to avoid reporting on other headlines, such as the testimony of Attorney General Pam Bondi on the files of late child predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Fox Viewers Frustrated With Network's Incessant Nancy Guthrie Coverage

Image of Savannah Guthrie and her family have been ruled out as suspects in Nancy's disappearance.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie and her family have been ruled out as suspects in Nancy's disappearance.

Other viewers have said that the 24/7 focus is excessive compared to other missing person cases, suggesting the attention is only due to her daughter's fame.

Fox host Greg Gutfeld faced backlash for suggesting on The Five that Savannah should take a polygraph test to "put pressure" on others. The Guthrie family has since been ruled out as suspects in the case.

Frustrated viewers have recommended switching to other Trump-friendly networks like Newsmax or OAN to find "actual news" instead of constant Guthrie updates.

Donald Trump Ordered Law Enforcement to Be at Guthrie Family's 'Complete Disposal'

Image of Donald Trump offered assistance in the search for Nancy Guthrie.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump offered assistance in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

A few days into the search, the president announced on Truth Social that he was “directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY.”

“We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely,” he wrote on February 4.

“The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

