TRUE CRIME NEWS Donald Trump Tells Fox News to 'Report on Other Things' After Being Asked About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Source: MEGA The POTUS thinks the news needs to move on from the Guthrie story. Lesley Abravanel Feb. 20 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump seemed to imply constant news coverage of the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, is stealing his thunder. The POTUS, who announced his full support for finding Nancy upon her disappearance, was asked about the case while aboard Air Force One on Thursday, February 19. The 84-year-old has been missing since February 1, when she was allegedly abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home.

'We Have to Start Reporting on Other Subjects'

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

After mentioning how Nancy's pacemaker was disconnected the morning of her disappearance, President Trump said that while the situation was “bad,” it shouldn’t dominate the news. “We have to start reporting on other subjects also, and see what happens,” he told ally and Fox News reporter Peter Doocy. “It’s a very sad situation.” On Wednesday, February 18, reports said the FBI has been in contact with Mexican authorities to be on the lookout for Nancy.

Fox News' Nancy Guthrie Coverage Overshadowed Pam Bondi's Hearing

Source: MEGA Fox News covered the Nancy Guthrie case while AG Pam Bondi testified about Jeffrey Epstein.

Fox News viewers have expressed significant frustration regarding the network's extensive coverage of the disappearance, with many fans complaining the television channel is "rehashing" the same facts without providing current updates, leading some to stop watching. Following intensive, multi-day coverage of Nancy's disappearance, many viewers criticized the network for treating the case as a distraction or "deflection" from other, more politically relevant stories. Some critics questioned why so much airtime was dedicated to this specific case, with others suggesting it was an excuse to avoid reporting on other headlines, such as the testimony of Attorney General Pam Bondi on the files of late child predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Fox Viewers Frustrated With Network's Incessant Nancy Guthrie Coverage

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie and her family have been ruled out as suspects in Nancy's disappearance.

Other viewers have said that the 24/7 focus is excessive compared to other missing person cases, suggesting the attention is only due to her daughter's fame. Fox host Greg Gutfeld faced backlash for suggesting on The Five that Savannah should take a polygraph test to "put pressure" on others. The Guthrie family has since been ruled out as suspects in the case. Frustrated viewers have recommended switching to other Trump-friendly networks like Newsmax or OAN to find "actual news" instead of constant Guthrie updates.

Donald Trump Ordered Law Enforcement to Be at Guthrie Family's 'Complete Disposal'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump offered assistance in the search for Nancy Guthrie.