Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Could Be Identified From 'Critical' DNA Left at Crime Scene, Says Sheriff

split image of savannah guthrie and missing mom nancy and a masked suspect captured on camera outside nancy guthrie's home
Source: mega; @savannahguthrie/instagram

'Today' star Savannah Guthrie's mom was reported missing on February 1.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

The man leading the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's apparent abduction is hopeful that DNA evidence discovered at the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., home could lead to an arrest.

In an interview with Today on Wednesday, February 18, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said, "We believe we may have some DNA there that may be our suspect, but we won't know that until that DNA is separated, sorted out."

Nanos added, "To me, that's more critical than any glove I found two miles away."

Source: TODAY/YouTube

Sheriff Chris Nanos discussed the DNA found at Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Ariz., in an interview with 'Today' on Wednesday, February 18.

image of The sheriff explained that the DNA found at Nancy Guthrie's home still needs to be 'separated' and 'sorted out.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The sheriff explained that the DNA found at Nancy Guthrie's home still needs to be 'separated' and 'sorted out.'

As OK! previously reported, the police department confirmed this week that a pair of gloves picked up not far from Savannah Guthrie's mom's upscale Catalina Foothills home did not "trigger a match" in CODIS, the FBI's national database.

It's since been revealed that investigators are banking on investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) to help them track down a suspect.

The IGG technique involves uploading DNA found at the crime scene to genealogy databases like Ancestry.com, GEDmatch or 23andMe.

Investigators Using Same Genetic Testing Method That Caught Bryan Kohberger

image of DNA found on a knife sheath left at the crime was identified as Bryan Kohberger's using IGG.
Source: NBC; mega

DNA found on a knife sheath left at the crime was identified as Bryan Kohberger's using IGG.

The forensic strategy works when a relative of the person whose DNA was extracted from the scene has submitted a sample into one of the aforementioned databases.

If the database identifies users who share segments of DNA with the unknown sample, investigators can then map out a family tree that will help them narrow in on a suspect.

The method was a useful tool that helped catch Bryan Kohberger in the 2022 University of Idaho murders, as trace amounts of his DNA were found on the knife sheath he left behind on one of his victim's bed.

Investigators Believe Nancy Guthrie Is the Victim of a 'Targeted Kidnapping'

image of A masked suspect was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera on the night she vanished.
Source: mega

A masked suspect was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera on the night she vanished.

Nancy has been missing since Sunday, February 1, and authorities believe she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping."

During an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, February 17, the sheriff squashed theories that Nancy's disappearance could be the result of a "burglary gone wrong."

Pointing to the masked suspect captured on Nancy's doorbell camera on the night she vanished, he said, "I believe whoever did that knew what they were up to, knew who they were after."

"This is somebody who's disappeared from the face of the earth, and now we have a camera that says here's the person who did this," he declared.

Nancy Guthrie's Pacemaker May Aid Investigation Into Her Disappearance

image of Nancy Guthrie's home was declared a crime scene shortly after her disappearance.
Source: mega

Nancy Guthrie's home was declared a crime scene shortly after her disappearance.

Investigators are also hoping the grandma's pacemaker may offer critical information regarding her whereabouts.

It was revealed shortly after Nancy's disappearance that her pacemaker disconnected from her phone’s monitoring app just minutes before 2:30 a.m. The aforementioned masked man was caught tampering with the Arizona retiree's doorbell camera at 2:12 a.m.

