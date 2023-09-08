Greg Gutfeld Grins After Admitting to Telling Disrespectful Joke About Mexico: 'I Think That's Racist on Two Fronts!'

This is far from the first time Gutfeld has boldly made controversial and offensive comments on his late-night talk show, as well as on other television appearances. Earlier this year, the 58-year-old slammed "woke-ism," arguing that it was "every bit as racist as white nationalism."

"Woke-ism is so absurd, the most persuasive critics are progressives," he said on a May edition of The Five. "People on the left, actually, are the people that everybody is believing because they’re going, ‘Wow, these guys are destroying us.'"

"It’s like when you’re a conservative, you come out against white nationalism," he said. "And this is kind of the mirror image. Woke-ism is like that."