Greg Gutfeld Grins After Admitting to Telling Disrespectful Joke About Mexico: 'I Think That's Racist on Two Fronts!'
Greg Gutfeld openly confessed to telling a racist joke while monologuing about U.S. immigration policies during the Thursday night, September 7, installment of Fox News' Gutfeld!.
"If you advertise that you're willing to give away a valuable limited resource — a resource that doesn't really belong to you, then what the h--- do you expect?" the conservative commentator said.
"Free room and board. Free healthcare. Free school for your kids," he rattled off. "Wow, maybe we [Americans] should all fly to Mexico City and walk back in [to the U.S.]."
"It would be worth the diarrhea all over my sombrero," Gutfeld continued, then paused for an awkward smattering of laughter in the audience. "I think that's racist on two fronts," he added, before breaking out into a wide grin.
During his controversial monologue, the television host also appeared to disparage the unhoused and implied that former Fox personality Chris Wallace — who currently works for CNN after leaving Fox News in 2021 — was homeless.
"Liberal goals without conservative systems mean there are freebies minus results, and that doesn’t work," he explained. "Look at bail reform, the free-range homeless. That reminds me, I promised Chris Wallace I’d let him borrow my tent."
This is far from the first time Gutfeld has boldly made controversial and offensive comments on his late-night talk show, as well as on other television appearances. Earlier this year, the 58-year-old slammed "woke-ism," arguing that it was "every bit as racist as white nationalism."
"Woke-ism is so absurd, the most persuasive critics are progressives," he said on a May edition of The Five. "People on the left, actually, are the people that everybody is believing because they’re going, ‘Wow, these guys are destroying us.'"
"It’s like when you’re a conservative, you come out against white nationalism," he said. "And this is kind of the mirror image. Woke-ism is like that."