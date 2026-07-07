Donald Trump's Temper Tantrum: President Hurled Tablet Across the Room After Tech Issue During Call With World Leaders

According to a new report, the incident occurred in the Oval Office in February 2025 when French President Emmanuel Macron joined Trump in the White House to hop on a call with other world leaders.

Donald Trump allegedly threw his tablet across the room after enduring a technical issue on a call with world leaders.

When they were using the tablet to video call Justin Trudeau , the device glitched and prevented the POTUS from being able to give his two cents. He allegedly lost his cool and "lobbed the device over the Resolute Desk and onto the floor," The Wall Street Journal claimed.

The POTUS was allegedly on a video call with Justin Trudeau when he had his outburst.

The POTUS' behavior behind closed doors was also explored in Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

In the shocking book, the New York Times reporters claimed Trump has snack binges in his bedroom.

"A nighttime snacker, the president would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor," they shared. "The staff had to begin monitoring the trash after it was discovered he was sometimes throwing out White House sterling silver utensils."

He also doesn't do much sleeping, as the writers spilled, "Occasionally, aides couldn’t reach him during the hours between eight and ten, when they soon came to realize that meant he had stayed up all night, on the phone or watching television or both, only to finally catch some sleep around four or five in the morning."