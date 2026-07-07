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Donald Trump's Temper Tantrum: President Hurled Tablet Across the Room After Tech Issue During Call With World Leaders

photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allegedly had an outburst over a tablet not working properly.

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July 7 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump allegedly threw a mini tantrum last year when he had trouble using a tablet.

According to a new report, the incident occurred in the Oval Office in February 2025 when French President Emmanuel Macron joined Trump in the White House to hop on a call with other world leaders.

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Donald Trump Tossed His Tablet

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Photo of Donald Trump allegedly threw his tablet across the room after enduring a technical issue on a call with world leaders.
Source: mega

Donald Trump allegedly threw his tablet across the room after enduring a technical issue on a call with world leaders.

When they were using the tablet to video call Justin Trudeau, the device glitched and prevented the POTUS from being able to give his two cents. He allegedly lost his cool and "lobbed the device over the Resolute Desk and onto the floor," The Wall Street Journal claimed.

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Photo of The POTUS was allegedly on a video call with Justin Trudeau when he had his outburst.
Source: MEGA

The POTUS was allegedly on a video call with Justin Trudeau when he had his outburst.

The POTUS' behavior behind closed doors was also explored in Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

In the shocking book, the New York Times reporters claimed Trump has snack binges in his bedroom.

"A nighttime snacker, the president would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor," they shared. "The staff had to begin monitoring the trash after it was discovered he was sometimes throwing out White House sterling silver utensils."

He also doesn't do much sleeping, as the writers spilled, "Occasionally, aides couldn’t reach him during the hours between eight and ten, when they soon came to realize that meant he had stayed up all night, on the phone or watching television or both, only to finally catch some sleep around four or five in the morning."

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Donald and Melania Trump Have Separate Bedrooms

Photo of A new book revealed Donald and Melania Trump have separate bedrooms in the White House.
Source: MEGA

A new book revealed Donald and Melania Trump have separate bedrooms in the White House.

Wife Melania Trump allegedly doesn't have to deal with the mess, as it was reported the spouses sleep in separate bedrooms. Donald's space is on the second floor of the White House and was initially meant to act as a living room.

The journalists said that while setting up his room, Donald would take decor from shared areas and bring them into his.

"Once, when staff gently reminded the President that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn't care," the authors penned. "He seemed almost to be competing with her — determined to have the better room."

Donald Trump Requested Carpet in His Bathroom

Photo of The president allegedly has late-night snack binges in his bedroom.
Source: MEGA

The president allegedly has late-night snack binges in his bedroom.

Needless to say, the Trumps also have their own bathrooms — with the businessman oddly requesting to have carpet in his.

"The portion nearest the shower would often be soaked through; the staff was never quite sure why, but they worried about mold growing underneath," the book revealed. The solution was to lay a small piece of the same carpet — never an actual bath mat — over the larger one."

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