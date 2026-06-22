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Donald and Melania Trump's Separate Living Arrangements Exposed: President 'Competed' With FLOTUS for 'Better' Bedroom in White House, Claims Book

Composite photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump decorated his bedroom himself.

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June 22 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

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More details on Donald and Melania Trump's alleged separate sleeping arrangements have come to light.

In Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan touched on their unusual setup in the White House, revealing the president's bedroom is on the second floor in a space that was meant to be a living room.

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Donald Trump Was 'Determined to Have the Better Room'

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Photo of A book claimed Donald Trump would take decor from shared living spaces into his bedroom.
Source: mega

A book claimed Donald Trump would take decor from shared living spaces into his bedroom.

The author claimed Donald, 80, was hands-on when it came to decorating his space — so much so, he would allegedly take items from shared areas and bring them to his bedroom.

"Once, when staff gently reminded the President that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn't care," the book spilled. "He seemed almost to be competing with her — determined to have the better room."

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The Spouses Have Different Interior Design Tastes

Photo of The book said Melania Trump likes light colors while her husband prefers dark tones and gold.
Source: mega

The book said Melania Trump likes light colors while her husband prefers dark tones and gold.

The book said he developed an obsession with making sure his space was perfectly tailored to his unique taste.

One of the main differences between the spouse's bedrooms are the colors, as the book said the former model, 56, prefers lighter tones and white while the POTUS has an affinity for dark hues and glitzy gold.

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Donald Trump Has Carpet in His Bathroom

Photo of The POTUS reportedly asked for carpet in his bathroom.
Source: mega

The POTUS reportedly asked for carpet in his bathroom.

The couple also has their own bathrooms, with the book revealing the POTUS oddly wanted carpeting in his.

"The portion nearest the shower would often be soaked through; the staff was never quite sure why, but they worried about mold growing underneath," the book said. "The solution was to lay a small piece of the same carpet — never an actual bath mat — over the larger one."

The First Lady Is Annoyed by White House Construction

Photo of The president has been making changes to the White House ever since his second term began.
Source: mega

The president has been making changes to the White House ever since his second term began.

The authors also said the first lady wasn't happy about her husband's plans to constantly renovate the White House, which included knocking down the East Wing — where her office was — to make room for an event space.

According to the book, the mother-of-one "preferred a quiet environment with minimal disturbances and objected to living in a construction zone."

She also "repeatedly expressed concern about the size and location of the ballroom."

That being said, there have been numerous reports that Melania doesn't actually spend too much time in Washington, D.C., as she prefers their place in NYC's Trump Tower or at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

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