Donald and Melania Trump's Separate Living Arrangements Exposed: President 'Competed' With FLOTUS for 'Better' Bedroom in White House, Claims Book

Article continues below advertisement

More details on Donald and Melania Trump's alleged separate sleeping arrangements have come to light. In Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan touched on their unusual setup in the White House, revealing the president's bedroom is on the second floor in a space that was meant to be a living room.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was 'Determined to Have the Better Room'

Source: mega A book claimed Donald Trump would take decor from shared living spaces into his bedroom.

The author claimed Donald, 80, was hands-on when it came to decorating his space — so much so, he would allegedly take items from shared areas and bring them to his bedroom. "Once, when staff gently reminded the President that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn't care," the book spilled. "He seemed almost to be competing with her — determined to have the better room."

Article continues below advertisement

The Spouses Have Different Interior Design Tastes

Source: mega The book said Melania Trump likes light colors while her husband prefers dark tones and gold.

The book said he developed an obsession with making sure his space was perfectly tailored to his unique taste. One of the main differences between the spouse's bedrooms are the colors, as the book said the former model, 56, prefers lighter tones and white while the POTUS has an affinity for dark hues and glitzy gold.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Has Carpet in His Bathroom

Source: mega The POTUS reportedly asked for carpet in his bathroom.

The couple also has their own bathrooms, with the book revealing the POTUS oddly wanted carpeting in his. "The portion nearest the shower would often be soaked through; the staff was never quite sure why, but they worried about mold growing underneath," the book said. "The solution was to lay a small piece of the same carpet — never an actual bath mat — over the larger one."

The First Lady Is Annoyed by White House Construction

Source: mega The president has been making changes to the White House ever since his second term began.