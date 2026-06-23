Donald Trump's 'Strange' Bedtime Rituals Include Eating Junk Food in Bed, Leaving Trash on the Floor and Crashing at 4 A.M.
June 23 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
To no one’s surprise, President Donald Trump's chaotic nighttime routine involves severe sleep deprivation, late-night junk-food binges, unusual bathroom setups and isolated bedroom arrangements.
These details are revealed in the explosive new book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, written by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
The book details several specific nighttime behaviors that leave White House staff scrambling every morning.
The octogenarian POTUS and wife Melania Trump sleep in separate bedrooms — Melania occupies the primary bedroom, while Donald sleeps next door in a space labeled on White House maps as the second-floor living room.
According to the book, the president engaged in a decor standoff with his wife, personally carrying furniture and other items from the corridor into his bedroom on a whim late at night.
Donald frequently snacks in bed, leaving empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers and ice cream cartons scattered across the bedroom floor and in the trash.
White House staff had to start monitoring the POTUS' trash closely after discovering he was accidentally tossing priceless, historic White House sterling-silver utensils into the garbage alongside his junk-food wrappers.
To manage the bathroom situation and maintain hygiene, staff laid a small piece of the same bathroom carpet — rather than a traditional bath mat — over the larger carpet, rotating and cleaning the pieces daily.
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Inside the President's Sleeping Habits
Donald operates on minimal shut-eye, frequently launching into late-night posting sprees on Truth Social well past midnight and into the early hours, which leads him to doze off during important cabinet meetings and other daytime functions.
“Occasionally, aides couldn’t reach him during the hours between eight and ten, when they soon came to realize that meant he had stayed up all night, on the phone or watching television or both, only to finally catch some sleep around four or five in the morning,” the authors wrote.
“He had never been a big sleeper, but now it seemed to his staff that he was sleeping even less, keeping stranger hours than he had in his first term,” the book says of the senior citizen POTUS.
Donald Trump Has 'Aged'
The sleep deprivation hasn’t gone unnoticed by Trump insiders despite their habit of publicly ignoring it or spinning it as something else.
“Those who spent time with him could see the signs — the moments of fatigue, the cupped hand behind the ear,” the authors wrote. “That he had aged since he last lived in the White House was obvious. There were the repeated bouts of drowsiness during mid-afternoon public events. And there were the near-constant bruises on his hands, which his aides first attributed to marks from frequent handshaking. Trump, who usually tried to conceal the bruising with makeup, later said they were caused primarily by the unusually large aspirin regimen he took as a blood thinner.”