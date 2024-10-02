or
Donald Trump Thinks He's a 'Weather Expert' Because He 'Slept With Someone Named Stormy Daniels,' Jokes Joy Behar

Donald Trump was once again amongst the Hot Topics during the Tuesday, October 1, episode of The View.

While the ladies discussed the destruction in the south caused by Hurricane Helene, they brought up the businessman's false claims that President Joe Biden wasn't reaching out to local government to offer assistance and aid.

Whoopi Goldberg, 68, was dumbfounded as to why Republicans have not publicly denounced Trump's words, asking, "I have to just keep saying, is the GOP brain dead? How can they allow him to continue to act as if he's in charge?"

"What the h-- is going on?" she questioned, admitting that though she hates to turn to Alyssa Farah Griffin in these instances, she was doing so since Griffin was once Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications.

Griffin, 35, replied by calling the ex-president a "buffoon who never misses an opportunity to politicize a tragedy."

Quipped Joy Behar, 81, "He thinks because he slept with someone named Stormy [Daniels] that he's a weather expert."

As OK! reported, Daniels, 45, claimed that ahead of the 2016 election, she was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump.

In 2024, the father-of-five — who denied sleeping with the star — was found guilty on 34 felony charges in relation to "falsifying business records with the intent to commit or conceal other crimes."

His hearing was set for September but was pushed back until after the 2024 election.

While the adult film star is proud of herself for standing her ground, she revealed she's been harassed and sent death threats by Trump's supporters after he was found guilty.

"For every person who'd celebrated Trump's conviction, there was another very upset," she explained in an interview with Rachel Maddow. "It just poured gasoline on some of the stuff that I had been going through the entire time."

"The justice system failed me," she stated of the drama in her Peacock documentary, Stormy. "It has absolutely failed me in every single way."

Daniels noted that her horse and even her loved ones also face safety issues, sharing of trying to spend time with her daughter, "I can't be home for more than 24 hours because then press parks in my f------ front yard and she can't ride her bike. I have to stay away from her."

