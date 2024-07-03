OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Stormy Daniels
OK LogoNEWS

Stormy Daniels Has Received 'Brazen' Death Threats Since Testifying Against Donald Trump: 'It's Scary'

Composite photo of Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 3 2024, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Adult film star Stormy Daniels claimed the death threats she’s faced have grown more “graphic” and “bold” after former President Donald Trump was convicted in the hush money criminal trial.

Article continues below advertisement
stormy daniels received death threats testifying against donald trump
Source: mega

Stormy Daniels has allegedly received several death threats since the hush money trial.

During a recent interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, revealed she's nervous for what's to come now that the trial is over.

“People don’t care. It’s scary,” she said.

She told Maddow there have been threats on Facebook “from people in my own community” and terrifying warnings about people coming to abuse and murder her family members — including her young daughter.

Article continues below advertisement
stormy daniels received death threats testifying against donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump was convicted of 34 crimes in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniels recalled being doxxed, with her home address being shared all over online forums while giving evidence as a witness during the trial.

She told the MSNBC host that her mailbox was “destroyed,” her animals had been injured, and she is now terrified to venture outside as she's fearful of being followed.

Article continues below advertisement
stormy daniels received death threats testifying against donald trump
Source: mega

Stormy Daniels claimed people from her 'own community' have threatened her family.

MORE ON:
Stormy Daniels
Article continues below advertisement

Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business documents surrounding hush money payments made out to Daniels to hide their alleged affair in 2016 when he was running for president. Each charge has a maximum sentence of four years for each count.

Trump will now be scheduled in September.

Article continues below advertisement
stormy daniels received death threats testifying against donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing.

Article continues below advertisement

The adult film actress told Maddow, "For every person who'd celebrated Trump's conviction, there was another very upset."

“It just poured gasoline on some of the stuff that I had been going through the entire time,” she said.

When Daniels was asked if she feared Trump returning to the White House, she told the host that she envisioned him trying to make an example of her. She suggested his followers might be “more bold” in the future if they think they can obtain a presidential pardon from him for anything that they do in his name.

“The biggest thing is they’re not hiding [anymore],” she said. “They used to all be bots. Now they’re using their own stuff.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!

Daniels claimed she’s also facing legal troubles in a case where she owes Trump hundreds of thousands in legal fees related to her failed defamation suit.

The adult film star said she refused to fill out a form requesting information about her daughter, resulting in the court sanctioning her for her decision.

She told Maddow she is scheduled to appear in court about the matter on August 7.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.