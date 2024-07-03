Stormy Daniels Has Received 'Brazen' Death Threats Since Testifying Against Donald Trump: 'It's Scary'

The adult film actress told Maddow, "For every person who'd celebrated Trump's conviction, there was another very upset."

“It just poured gasoline on some of the stuff that I had been going through the entire time,” she said.

When Daniels was asked if she feared Trump returning to the White House, she told the host that she envisioned him trying to make an example of her. She suggested his followers might be “more bold” in the future if they think they can obtain a presidential pardon from him for anything that they do in his name.

“The biggest thing is they’re not hiding [anymore],” she said. “They used to all be bots. Now they’re using their own stuff.”

