Politics Donald Trump Torn to Shreds for Claiming He's Won 35 Golf Tournaments: 'When You Cheat and Lie, You're Always the Winner' Source: MEGA Donald Trump was torn to shreds for claiming he's won 35 golf tournaments.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was mocked after claiming he won 35 gold championships at his own clubs. “When are you gonna come out here and hit some golf balls?” one reporter asked Trump. “When you find time in your schedule?”

Article continues below advertisement

'35 Club Championships'

While admiring his new flag pole, Trump claims he won 35 Club Championships in golf at his own clubs. pic.twitter.com/QqdjdXOAAD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 23, 2025 Source: @ronfilipkowski/X Donald Trump claimed he's won '35 club championships' in a new interview.

“35 club championships,” he replied. “You don’t know about that. 35 club championships. I haven’t hit a ball in three weeks.” Critics immediately took to the comments section to take jabs at Trump, with one writing, “I’m the best at everything. Name it, I’m better than you. I cheated on my wife better than you.” Another X member noted a “child” could “beat Trump in golf.”

Article continues below advertisement

'The Actual Number Is Zero'

Source: MEGA An X user claimed Donald Trump no longer 'lives in reality.'

“At Mar-a-Lago everyone knows they are supposed to let Trump win if he’s playing against them,” they continued. “That’s the rule. And sometimes games go forever because Trump can’t hit a golf ball.” Still, others claimed he no longer “lives in reality” and shared, “When you cheat and lie, you’re always the winner.” Another person pointed out what Trump is saying is true unless you dismiss tournaments where he was “the only entrant,” ones in which “he wasn’t even in town,” those where he “played one of the two days” and those where “he put his name on the wall because he owns the place.” “If you don’t count those, the actual number is zero,” they added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Roasts Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert roasted Donald Trump for using 'weak nicknames' for his enemies.

Aside from his golf game, Trump was recently roasted by Stephen Colbert for weak nicknames he’s given to his enemies, specifically his “half a--“ attack against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who Trump referred to as “Too Late” in a Truth Social post. “You want a real American disgrace? That half-a-- nickname! ‘Too Late?’ ‘Too Late?’ You can’t do better than ‘Too Late?’ What about ‘Loose Bowel Jerome Powell?’ What about, ‘Jerome, Jerome, the business gnome, won’t lower mortgage rates on your home?’ Come on!” Colbert said during a monologue on his late-night show on June 19. Colbert went on to point out some of Trump’s best nicknames he previously used, including “Meatball Ron,” referring to Ron DeSantis, “Sloppy Steve,” referring to Steve Bannon and “Little Marco,” referring to Marco Rubio. “This country used to have standards,” Colbert quipped.

Jimmy Kimmel Goes at Donald Trump

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel said 'no one has ever given more two weeks notice' than Donald Trump.