'He Really Enjoys Making Threats': Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for 2-Week Promise Regarding Iran
Jimmy Kimmel isn’t buying Donald Trump’s two-week timeline he’s given to see if things can be worked out with Iran prior to deciding on striking them.
“Trump gave Iran what he called the ‘ultimate ultimatum,’ which is kind of like the ‘final finale,’ but scarier,” Kimmel said. “He really enjoys making threats, and he loves attaching them to timelines.”
Kimmel pointed out Trump “always" gives "two weeks” notice for everything.
“For a guy whose catchphrase was ‘You’re fired,’ no one has ever given more two weeks’ notice than Donald J. Trump,” he added. Kimmel proceeded to roll footage of various instances in which Trump promised things would happen in a two-week window, ending with a promise to sign a new health care plan into law.
“That was July 19, 2020,” Kimmel said. “We’re still waiting for him to sign that health care plan, and on almost all of the other stuff, too.”
Issues With Tulsi Gabbard
As OK! reported, the situation in Iran has been a hot-button topic with Trump, especially after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard slammed “warmongers" in a recent video.
“The IC [Intelligence Community] continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader [Ali] Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003,” Gabbard previously shared with Congress in March.
“I don’t care what she said,” Trump said after CNN’s Kaitlan Collins shared Gabbard’s testimony. “I think they were very close to having one.”
Donald Trump Was Enraged
On June 10, Gabbard took to X to share a three-minute video, claiming “political elite and warmongers” are “carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers.” The clip claimed the world is “on the brink of nuclear annihilation.”
According to three insiders who spoke to a media outlet, Trump was enraged by the clip she posted and claimed Gabbard spoke out of turn. He also allegedly told her how he felt about it.
“I don’t think he dislikes Tulsi as a person,” a senior administration official dished to the outlet. “But certainly the video made him not super hot on her… and he doesn’t like it when people are off message.”
Feuding With Tucker Carlson
Trump has also been feuding with his former pal Tucker Carlson over Iran, telling a news outlet, “I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen.”
Trump also took to Truth Social on June 16 to address Carlson, writing, “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”
Trump’s fury came after the former Fox News anchor warned the politician against getting involved in another war in the Middle East, calling the president “complicit” in Israel’s war with Iran.
Carlson also spoke out against “warmongers,” alleging they were pushing Trump to “direct U.S. military involvement in a war.”