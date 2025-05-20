Donald Trump Slammed for Fumbling Opening of Medal Box: 'What a Moron!'
Donald Trump was roasted after having difficulty opening a box with a medal inside.
Trouble Opening a Box
“Look at this stable genius in action,” X user @donkoclock wrote alongside a clip of Trump fumbling. “Donald Trump can't even open this medal box. What a joke.”
Trump ended up passing the box to someone next to him, who quickly opened it for him.
Users on X were not kind to the president.
Donald Trump Slammed
"Rex Tillerson was right when he said, ‘What a f-------- moron,’” one X user said.
“I hope these are not the launch codes,” another X member wrote, adding it would be “better if he could not open those.”
While some mocked him for his recent claims he passed a cognitive test showing he is mentally fit, others noted he’s never had to do anything for himself, so they weren’t surprised he struggled with opening the object. Still, other X users mocked Trump for not being “too bright” and not having “common sense.”
Donald Trump Questions Joe Biden's Cancer Timeline
Amid the snafu with the medal, Trump used his time to speak about Joe Biden’s recent cancer diagnosis, questioning the timeline of when everything went down.
“Now I think — to get to a stage 9 — I think that if you take a look, it’s the same doctor that said that Joe was cognitively fine,” Trump shared. “There was nothing wrong with him. Well, he said — if it’s the same doctor, he said there was nothing wrong there. And that’s being proven to be a sad situation. And the autopen is becoming a very big deal.”
Trump accused Biden in the past of using an autopen, a machine that replaces a person’s signature to sign documents, including pardons for members of the House committee who were investigating the storming of the Capitol on January 6.
“You know, the autopen is becoming a big deal because it seems like that maybe was the president — whoever operated the autopen,” Trump continued. “But when they say that, that was not good, they also — you know, you have to look and you have to say then, the test was not so good, either. In other words, there were things going on that the public wasn’t informed of. And I think somebody’s going to have to speak to his doctor if it’s the same — or even if it’s two separate doctors — why wasn’t the cognitive ability discussed? And I think the doctor said he’s just fine. And it turned out that’s not so. It’s very dangerous.”
Although he said he feels “very badly” about Biden’s cancer diagnosis, Trump stated “people should try to find out what happened" to him.
“I don't know if it had anything to do with the hospital," he concluded. "Walter Reed is really good. There's some of the best doctors I've ever seen. Somebody is not telling the facts. It’s a big problem.”