Donald Trump Questions Joe Biden's Cancer Timeline: 'Somebody Is Not Telling the Facts'
Donald Trump, while sympathetic to Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis, is questioning the timeline of the former commander-in-chief’s disease.
'A Sad Situation'
“And it takes a long time to get to that situation,” Trump said on May 19. “Now I think — to get to a stage 9 — I think that if you take a look, it’s the same doctor that said that Joe was cognitively fine. There was nothing wrong with him. Well, he said — if it’s the same doctor, he said there was nothing wrong there. And that’s being proven to be a sad situation. And the autopen is becoming a very big deal.”
Trump previously accused Biden of using an autopen, a machine that replaces a person’s signature to sign documents, including pardons for members of the House committee who were investigating the storming of the Capitol on January 6.
The Autopen
“You know, the autopen is becoming a big deal because it seems like that maybe was the president — whoever operated the autopen,” Trump continued. “But when they say that, that was not good, they also — you know, you have to look and you have to say then, the test was not so good, either. In other words, there were things going on that the public wasn’t informed of. And I think somebody’s going to have to speak to his doctor if it’s the same — or even if it’s two separate doctors — why wasn’t the cognitive ability discussed? And I think the doctor said he’s just fine. And it turned out that’s not so. It’s very dangerous.”
- Donald Trump Doesn't Think Jill Biden Was Joe's 'Autopen' During His Presidency — But Says 'She Was Certainly Involved'
- President Joe Biden's Lack Of Cognitive Abilities Are Being Covered Up By The White House: 'It's Getting Worse,' Psychologist Spills
- Cancer Scare: President Joe Biden Has Lesion 'Successfully Removed,' White House Confirms
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Somebody Is Not Telling the Facts'
While Trump noted Biden’s cancer diagnosis is "a very, very sad situation” he feels “very badly about,” he said “people should try to find out what happened.”
“I don't know if it had anything to do with the hospital," Trump concluded. "Walter Reed is really good. There's some of the best doctors I've ever seen. Somebody is not telling the facts. It’s a big problem.”
Joe Biden's Cancer Reveal
As OK! reported on May 18, Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.
“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” a statement from his office read. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”
In the wake of his diagnosis, Biden took to Instagram to share, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill [Biden] and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."