Joe Biden Has 'Probably' Had Cancer Since 2021, Top Oncologist Insists in Shocking New Statement
Top oncologist Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who served as an advisor for health policy under Barack Obama, spoke out in the wake of Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis to insist he's has had cancer for quite some time.
Biden's 'Had This for Many Years'
Emanuel claimed Biden “did not develop [prostate cancer] in the last, 100, 200 days” when appearing on Morning Joe on May 19, insisting “very few people get diagnosed this advanced.”
While Emanuel said it “doesn’t mean he’s going to die from it,” he stated Biden “had it while he was president.”
“He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021,” he continued. “Yes, I don't think there's any disagreement about that.” Emanuel noted Biden’s “had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading,” explaining he looked back at the politician's records and saw “no evidence that when he got his health status and the medical records were released that he had a prostate-specific antigen.”
'Not Speculation'
“Now, it is true that a lot of people recommend not doing a prostate-specific antigen after 70,” he elaborated. “But President Biden’s been in public life a very long time. He was vice president and had a lot of exams under 70. So it’s a little surprising that they didn’t do it. And maybe President Biden decided he didn’t want the test. Many men do decide they don’t want [it], but this is also aggressive.”
While Emanuel acknowledged he doesn’t know how long the cancer has been “in” Biden, he shared it was a “little surprising to many of us oncologists that he wasn’t diagnosed earlier.”
“So, this is not speculation? If you have prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, then you are saying, most certainly, he had it when he was president of the United States?” host Joe Scarborough, who seemed skeptical of Emanuel’s allegations, asked.
“Oh yeah,” Emanuel replied, going on to reaffirm his stance that Biden has had cancer for quite some time now.
Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
As OK! shared, on May 18, Biden's personal office released a statement confirming he has an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer."
“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” they revealed. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."
They went on to explain Biden’s cancer is “hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management" and that he and his family are "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
On May 19, Biden took to Instagram to share “cancer touches us all,” adding that he and his wife, Jill Biden, have “learned that we are strongest in the broken places.” He thanked followers for “lifting” the couple up with their support.