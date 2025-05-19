Joe Biden Has 'Probably' Had Cancer Since 2021, Top Oncologist Insists in Shocking New Statement

Top oncologist Dr. Zeke Emanuel , who served as an advisor for health policy under Barack Obama , spoke out in the wake of Joe Biden ’s cancer diagnosis to insist he's has had cancer for quite some time.

Emanuel claimed Biden “did not develop [prostate cancer] in the last, 100, 200 days” when appearing on Morning Joe on May 19, insisting “very few people get diagnosed this advanced.”

While Emanuel said it “doesn’t mean he’s going to die from it,” he stated Biden “had it while he was president.”

“He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021,” he continued. “Yes, I don't think there's any disagreement about that.” Emanuel noted Biden’s “had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading,” explaining he looked back at the politician's records and saw “no evidence that when he got his health status and the medical records were released that he had a prostate-specific antigen.”