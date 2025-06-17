Politics Donald Trump Slams 'Kooky' Former Pal Tucker Carlson as New Feud Explodes Source: MEGA Donald Trump slammed his former pal Tucker Carlson as a new feud between the two exploded.

Although Donald Trump used to be chummy with Tucker Carlson, the former slammed his ex-pal after he criticized him. When asked by a news outlet for a response to Carlson, who has been talking smack about the president, he replied, “I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen.”

'Kooky Tucker Carlson'

Trump: I don't know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen. pic.twitter.com/Ys8Bpe1WWv — Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2025 Source: @Acyn/X Donald Trump clapped back at Tucker Carlson to reporters.

Trump also took to Truth Social on June 16 to address Carlson, writing, “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.” Carlson was a bigwig at Fox News for many years, hosting a prime-time show that was beloved by Trump and his followers. When he was fired in 2022, he started his own media company and digital show, which featured Trump as a guest for his first episode.

Tucker Carlson's Criticism of Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson called Donald Trump 'complicit' in Israel's war with Iran.

While the news anchor has remained a big supporter of Trump, he recently warned the politician against getting involved in another war in the Middle East, calling the president “complicit” in Israel’s war with Iran. Carlson also spoke out against “warmongers,” alleging they were pushing Trump to “direct U.S. military involvement in a war.” Carlson publicly criticized Trump one other time in 2018, telling a German publication, “I don’t think he’s capable of sustained focus. I don’t think he understands the system. I don’t think Congress is on his side. I don’t think his own agencies support him.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Defends Tucker Carlson

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out in support of Tucker Carlson.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has also typically been a huge Trump supporter, spoke out in defense of Carlson. “Tucker Carlson is one of my favorite people,” she shared on social media platform X. “He fiercely loves his wife, children, and our country. Since being fired by the neocon network Fox News, he has more popularity and viewers than ever before.” “He unapologetically believes the same things I do,” she continued. “That if we don’t fight for our own country and our own people then we will no longer have a country for our children and our grandchildren. And foreign wars/intervention/regime change put America last, kill innocent people, are making us broke, and will ultimately lead to our destruction. That’s not kooky. That’s what millions of Americans voted for. It’s what we believe is America first.”

A Bill She Didn't Read

