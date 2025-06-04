'Embarrassment': Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Backlash After Admitting She Voted for Bill She Didn’t Read
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) found herself engulfed in controversy after revealing that she had not thoroughly reviewed the budget bill she had previously supported, known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”
The situation has sparked widespread criticism, particularly from her Democratic colleagues and constituents, raising questions about the responsibilities of lawmakers when it comes to legislative decision-making.
Greene's Confession
On June 3, Greene posted on Twitter a screenshot of a specific section of the bill concerning states’ rights to regulate artificial intelligence.
In a candid admission, she stated, "Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years."
Greene's unexpected revelation indicated that had she been aware of the provision, she would have opposed the bill. In her tweet, Greene elaborated on her concerns surrounding the bill, stating, "I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there. We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years, and giving it free rein and tying states' hands is potentially dangerous."
She made it clear that she would not support the legislation if it returned to the House with the controversial AI provision included.
Greene Doubles Down
Asked Tuesday by NewsNation host Blake Burman how she could have not known what was in the bill, Greene said she had received the 1,038-page bill’s text at the last minute and hadn’t read the section on AI.
“We don’t have the full bill text until very close to the time to vote for it,” she said. “That was one section that was two pages that I didn’t see.”
The congresswoman said she was being transparent and honest about the fact that she didn’t read those two pages because she believes the AI provisions are “pretty terrifying.”
“We don’t know what AI is going to be capable of within one year,” she said. “We don’t know what it will be capable of in five years, let alone 10 years, and I think we have to protect states’ rights to be able to regulate and make laws that they need to make for their states.”
The Backlash
The fallout from Greene's admission prompted swift backlash, especially from members of the opposing party.
Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) did not hold back, tweeting at Greene, "You have one job. To. Read. The. F------. Bill."
Other Democratic representatives joined in on the conversation, with Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) mocking Greene’s oversight. He tweeted, "PRO TIP: It’s helpful to read stuff before voting on it," referencing his own decision to vote against the GOP's legislation, partly due to the provisions concerning AI.
Lieu added weight to his point by stating, "I read the AI provision, that’s one reason I voted no on the GOP’s big, ugly bill. Also, ICYMI, the bill also has the largest cut to healthcare in U.S. history."
Social media users quickly took to various platforms to express their disbelief at Greene's conduct. A notable comment came from a user who expressed skepticism about Greene's role in Congress: "Why are you voting for things you haven’t read? Also, how was Costa Rica?"
Others referred to the congresswoman as an "embarrassment," highlighting Greene's general presence in the news cycle, with one Twitter user stating: "We could probably create an entire library filled with things you do not know."
The Bill
The controversial bill, which recently passed through the Republican-majority House, is currently facing challenges in the Senate.
Trump's legislation passed the House by a single vote, meaning that Greene’s change of heart could be significant if the bill makes it through the Senate.
The reconciliation process allowed the bill to evade a filibuster. However, it is struggling to garner the necessary support among the GOP senators. With Republicans holding a slim majority in the Senate, just a handful of defections could derail the legislation, pushing it back to the House for potential revisions.