'Embarrassment': Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Backlash After Admitting She Voted for Bill She Didn’t Read

On June 3, Greene posted on Twitter a screenshot of a specific section of the bill concerning states’ rights to regulate artificial intelligence.

In a candid admission, she stated, "Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years."

Greene's unexpected revelation indicated that had she been aware of the provision, she would have opposed the bill. In her tweet, Greene elaborated on her concerns surrounding the bill, stating, "I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there. We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years, and giving it free rein and tying states' hands is potentially dangerous."

She made it clear that she would not support the legislation if it returned to the House with the controversial AI provision included.