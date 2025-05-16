Donald Trump Dashes Marjorie Taylor Greene's Senate Dreams After Showing Her Brutal Poll

Greene denied the reports and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "I have never spoken with President Trump about running for Senate or any other race. But for some reason, some consultants and aids [sic] are leaking to the usual tools in the media in order to promote the narrative they want to tell about me."

"I have always supported President Trump for FREE and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars campaigning with him nationwide!!" she continued, "You would think these people would be embracing me because I've fought the hardest for him, but the problem is they are not on my payroll. Most people don't read the WSJ, but millions read X, so here is my full quote below. 👇."

She added, "I decided I want nothing to do with the Senate because it's completely under uniparty control and not for the American people."

"To my knowledge, a lot of this was private conversation, and apparently is being leaked. The poll was done by Tony Fabrizio, who has refused to work for me because he says he has a conflict, which means he's working for someone against me," the controversial Georgia lawmaker continued.

Greene went on to ridicule the poll's survey numbers, claiming you could "pick any 800 people in Georgia, and you can make a poll say anything you want."