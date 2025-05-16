Donald Trump Dashes Marjorie Taylor Greene's Senate Dreams After Showing Her Brutal Poll
President Donald Trump reportedly talked Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) out of a potential Senate run by revealing a devastating poll.
The poll, crafted by Trump's advisor Tony Fabrizio, showed Greene lagging an astonishing 18 points behind her Democratic rival, Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA), a comparison that puts her far behind other GOP officials, including Governor Brian Kemp and former Senator Kelly Loeffler.
When approached for comments on the reported intervention, Greene expressed her anger, pushing back against the circumstances surrounding the poll’s release.
“To my knowledge, a lot of this was private conversation, and apparently is being leaked,” she said, claiming that Fabrizio “has refused to work for me because he says he has a conflict, which means he’s working for someone against me.”
The congresswoman added, “The same people telling Trump I can’t win a general [election] are the same people that get filthy rich off consulting on as many campaigns they can get the president to endorse.”
Greene denied the reports and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "I have never spoken with President Trump about running for Senate or any other race. But for some reason, some consultants and aids [sic] are leaking to the usual tools in the media in order to promote the narrative they want to tell about me."
"I have always supported President Trump for FREE and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars campaigning with him nationwide!!" she continued, "You would think these people would be embracing me because I've fought the hardest for him, but the problem is they are not on my payroll. Most people don't read the WSJ, but millions read X, so here is my full quote below. 👇."
She added, "I decided I want nothing to do with the Senate because it's completely under uniparty control and not for the American people."
"To my knowledge, a lot of this was private conversation, and apparently is being leaked. The poll was done by Tony Fabrizio, who has refused to work for me because he says he has a conflict, which means he's working for someone against me," the controversial Georgia lawmaker continued.
Greene went on to ridicule the poll's survey numbers, claiming you could "pick any 800 people in Georgia, and you can make a poll say anything you want."
Adding fuel to the fire, Axios reported on the whispers of an unnamed Trump advisor stating that the former president “doesn’t love her chances” in a Senate race — a sentiment that echoes Trump’s rocky past in Georgia politics.
Historically, the president's political endeavors in the Peach State have been disastrous.
After his 2020 election loss, where he falsely claimed the election was rigged against him, his rhetoric led to a dip in Republican turnout during two critical runoff races for the U.S. Senate, ultimately shifting control of the chamber to the Democrats.
Following that, in 2022, Trump backed primary challenges against key Republicans like Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after they refused to support his discredited claims regarding the election. Both candidates fell short.
Trump’s endorsement of Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate seat also ended in defeat against Senator Raphael Warnock.
Governor Kemp announced earlier this month that he would not join the senatorial race:
"I have decided that being on the ballot next year is not the right decision for me and my family," he stated.
Kemp continued, "I spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November, and ultimately be a conservative voice in the U.S. Senate who will put hardworking Georgians first."