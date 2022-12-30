Donald Trump Urged January 6 Rioters 'To Do Something More' Than Protest: Judge

Though former President Donald Trump may have riled rioters ahead of the January 6 Capitol Attack, advising protesters to “fight like hell,” a judge recently ruled the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. government building in 2021 are still legally responsible for their actions as they likely knew they were breaking the law.

On Wednesday, December 28, U.S. District Judge John Bates shot down alleged insurrectionist Alexander Sheppard’s attempt to tap the “public authority" defense on his charges, voiding his claims that the then-POTUS’s comments authorized him and the army of more than 2,000 rioters to overtake the Capitol.