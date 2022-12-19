House January 6 Committee Refers Ex-President Donald Trump To Department Of Justice For Criminal Prosecution

United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack made its final decision on former President Donald Trump’s role in the deadly insurrection on Monday, December 13, unanimously voting to refer the ex-Commander-in-Chief to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution.

This referral, which comes after a year-and-a-half-long probe into the January 2021 attack, signifies that the committee found there may be enough evidence for authorities to charge the former POTUS with four crimes relating to the insurrection.