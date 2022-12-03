Former President Donald Trump Offers Support For January 6 Capitol Rioters In Controversial New Clip
As the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack begins wrapping up its inquiry to the 2021 insurrection that killed 4, former President Donald Trump is expressing support for the rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Earlier this week, the former POTUS showed his solidarity with those who participated in the insurrection, appearing in a video reportedly played at a fundraising event for the Patriot Freedom Project, a controversial group supporting Capitol riot defendants.
"People have been treated unconstitutionally, in my opinion, and very, very unfairly, and we're going to get to the bottom of it," the previous POTUS explained in the clip, per The Washington Post.
"It's the weaponization of the Department of Justice, and we can't let this happen in our country," he continued before avowing to look into the “a very unfair situation.”
Though did not futher elaborate on this unfairness in the clip, this is far from the first time the ex-Commander-in-Chief, who recently announced his 2024 presidential campaign, has stood up for January 6 attackers.
Months before formally revealing his renewed Oval Office ambitions, Trump pledged that he would look into pardoning those convicted of crimes relating to the incident if elected for a second term.
"I will look very, very favorably about, about full pardons. If I decide to run and if I win, I will, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons, full pardons," The Apprentice alum told conservative radio personality Wendy Bell back in September.
Yet short of winning another term, Trump said he was also monetarily backing those charged in the insurrection.
"I am financially supporting people that are incredible and they were in my office actually two days ago,” he said of the Capitol rioters. “It's very much on my mind. It's a disgrace what they've done to them.”
The Washington Post previously reported on Trump’s recent video.