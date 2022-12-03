Former President Donald Trump Offers Support For January 6 Capitol Rioters In Controversial New Clip

As the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack begins wrapping up its inquiry to the 2021 insurrection that killed 4, former President Donald Trump is expressing support for the rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier this week, the former POTUS showed his solidarity with those who participated in the insurrection, appearing in a video reportedly played at a fundraising event for the Patriot Freedom Project, a controversial group supporting Capitol riot defendants.

"People have been treated unconstitutionally, in my opinion, and very, very unfairly, and we're going to get to the bottom of it," the previous POTUS explained in the clip, per The Washington Post.