or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Bombshell: 'Wall Street Journal' Set to Drop Exposé About President's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is apparently fuming over a new expose from the 'WSJ,' which will apparently touch upon his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Is Donald Trump hiding something when it comes to his pal Jeffrey Epstein?

According to a media outlet, the Wall Street Journal will be releasing an explosive story on Trump's ties to Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. The article has apparently been in the works for days, but has not been released just yet.

The newspaper is now facing Trump's wrath, as the president, 79, has apparently called Emma Tucker, the editor-in-chief, to object to the article. "The specifics of the call remain unclear, but it's hard to imagine Trump voiced anything but outrage. It's unclear whether Trump reached out to Rupert Murdoch, whose News Corporation owns The Journal," the outlet reports. "While the specifics of what The Journal intends to report remain under wraps, the story is said to contain new material shedding light on the Trump-Epstein relationship."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

One day prior, Trump made it clear he doesn't want to talk about his friend, who was an American financier and child s-- offender

“Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at – It’s all they have – They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates,” Trump said in a Truth Social rant.

He added, “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls---,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump has been going off on Truth Social about the Epstein situation.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been going off on Truth Social about the Epstein situation.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump continued to shrug off the drama.

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” Trump said. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump said he doesn't 'understand' why people keep talking about Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he doesn't 'understand' why people keep talking about Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, the Justice Department published a memo determining that there was no evidence of an “incriminating ‘client list.'"

Additionally, Attorney General Pam Bondi has been under fire for the way she handled the case. In February, she claimed the alleged list was "sitting on my desk right now to review," but during a cabinet meeting in mid-July, she said she was referring to a file related to Epstein.

As OK! previously reported, the FBI and Department of Justice found "no incriminating 'client list,' 'no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,' and no 'evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,'" per the memo.

Trump has maintained he doesn't want to be involved.

“I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody,” Trump said. "I think, really, only pretty bad people, including fake news, wanna keep something like that going.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.