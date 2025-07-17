Donald Trump Bombshell: 'Wall Street Journal' Set to Drop Exposé About President's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Is Donald Trump hiding something when it comes to his pal Jeffrey Epstein?
According to a media outlet, the Wall Street Journal will be releasing an explosive story on Trump's ties to Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. The article has apparently been in the works for days, but has not been released just yet.
The newspaper is now facing Trump's wrath, as the president, 79, has apparently called Emma Tucker, the editor-in-chief, to object to the article. "The specifics of the call remain unclear, but it's hard to imagine Trump voiced anything but outrage. It's unclear whether Trump reached out to Rupert Murdoch, whose News Corporation owns The Journal," the outlet reports. "While the specifics of what The Journal intends to report remain under wraps, the story is said to contain new material shedding light on the Trump-Epstein relationship."
One day prior, Trump made it clear he doesn't want to talk about his friend, who was an American financier and child s-- offender
“Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at – It’s all they have – They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates,” Trump said in a Truth Social rant.
He added, “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls---,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”
Trump continued to shrug off the drama.
“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” Trump said. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”
Earlier this month, the Justice Department published a memo determining that there was no evidence of an “incriminating ‘client list.'"
Additionally, Attorney General Pam Bondi has been under fire for the way she handled the case. In February, she claimed the alleged list was "sitting on my desk right now to review," but during a cabinet meeting in mid-July, she said she was referring to a file related to Epstein.
As OK! previously reported, the FBI and Department of Justice found "no incriminating 'client list,' 'no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,' and no 'evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,'" per the memo.
Trump has maintained he doesn't want to be involved.
“I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody,” Trump said. "I think, really, only pretty bad people, including fake news, wanna keep something like that going.”