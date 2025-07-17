Donald Trump Bombshell: 'Wall Street Journal' Set to Drop Exposé About President's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Is Donald Trump hiding something when it comes to his pal Jeffrey Epstein?

According to a media outlet, the Wall Street Journal will be releasing an explosive story on Trump's ties to Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. The article has apparently been in the works for days, but has not been released just yet.

The newspaper is now facing Trump's wrath, as the president, 79, has apparently called Emma Tucker, the editor-in-chief, to object to the article. "The specifics of the call remain unclear, but it's hard to imagine Trump voiced anything but outrage. It's unclear whether Trump reached out to Rupert Murdoch, whose News Corporation owns The Journal," the outlet reports. "While the specifics of what The Journal intends to report remain under wraps, the story is said to contain new material shedding light on the Trump-Epstein relationship."