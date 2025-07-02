Donald Trump Excuses Himself From White House Meetings for Personal Calls on His Cell Phone: Report
In a new report by NBC News, it was revealed that President Donald Trump often excuses himself from White House meetings to use his personal cell phone.
After speaking with several of Trump’s aides, it was made clear that the president prioritizes his friends over his political duties. According to a senior administration official, the 79-year-old paused meetings to call UFC legend Dana White, as well as Rupert Murdoch, former chairman of Fox and News Corp.
“He’ll say, ‘Let’s call Rupert. Fox is killing me today,’” the official told the outlet.
Two White House aides further claimed that Trump has called Murdoch to talk about his opinion on the conflict between Israel and Iran. More specifically, the president has requested feedback on Washington’s involvement in the matter.
Donald Trump 'Does What He Wants'
A Republican senator, who asked to remain anonymous, told the outlet that Trump’s command in the White House is unlike any other.
“He does what he wants, and they [Trump aides] let him do it,” the senator said.
“I don’t think the president’s habits have changed much,” he added, referring to Trump’s first time in office. “He watches a lot of TV, and he lives on the telephone. He likes to be called. In fact, last time I was with him, he said, ‘Why don’t you call me anymore?’ and I’m thinking, ‘Because I don’t have anything to say and, No. 2, because you’re the president and you’re busy.’”
Donald Trump's Cell Phone Usage Sparks Security Concerns
Trump leaving the Oval Office to make personal phone calls sparks concern about how secure the White House’s confidential information actually is.
In March, military officials joined Trump at the White House to discuss the new F-47, the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet.
Mark Zuckerberg Crashes White House Meeting
During their private meeting, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unexpectedly walked into the room. According to two individuals familiar with the situation, Zuckerberg was asked to wait outside until the president was made available.
One unnerved military official reportedly questioned his colleagues if there would be a “spillage” of the sensitive information discussed during the meeting.
Mark Zuckerberg's White House Visit Was 'Mischaracterized' in NBC Report
After the claim about Zuckerberg was made public on Wednesday, July 2, a senior White House official made it clear that the incident was “mischaracterized” by the publication.
“He was not asked to leave,” the official told a separate news outlet. “He popped in to say hello at the president’s request and then left to wait for his meeting with POTUS to begin, which was scheduled to occur after the meeting with the pilots.”