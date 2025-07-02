Donald Trump Excuses Himself From White House Meetings for Personal Calls on His Cell Phone: Report

In a new report by NBC News, it was revealed that President Donald Trump often excuses himself from White House meetings to use his personal cell phone.

After speaking with several of Trump’s aides, it was made clear that the president prioritizes his friends over his political duties. According to a senior administration official, the 79-year-old paused meetings to call UFC legend Dana White, as well as Rupert Murdoch, former chairman of Fox and News Corp.

“He’ll say, ‘Let’s call Rupert. Fox is killing me today,’” the official told the outlet.

Two White House aides further claimed that Trump has called Murdoch to talk about his opinion on the conflict between Israel and Iran. More specifically, the president has requested feedback on Washington’s involvement in the matter.