NEWS Donald Trump Declares His Wife Melania Is a 'Movie Star From Hollywood' After Child Fails to Recognize First Lady at White House Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Melania Trump a movie star after a child asked who she was. OK! Staff April 9 2026, Published 6:29 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A lighthearted White House tradition took an unexpected turn when a candid exchange between a child and Melania Trump quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the Easter Egg Roll. As families gathered on the South Lawn for the annual event, a young boy standing near the first lady appeared confused, repeatedly asking, “Who is that? Who is that? Who is that?” within earshot of Melania herself.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump smiled through an awkward exchange during the event.

Her response — “What? I don’t know.” — only added to the awkwardness. Moments later, President Donald Trump stepped in with a quip that would send the interaction viral.

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‘She’s a Movie Star’

Source: MEGA The president repeated his Hollywood remark to children gathered nearby.

Seated beside his wife, Trump offered a tongue-in-cheek explanation to the child. “She’s a movie star,” he said. “She came here from Hollywood.” He then repeated the line to a broader group of children nearby, reinforcing the unexpected introduction. The remark wasn’t entirely out of nowhere. In recent months, Trump has repeatedly leaned into the idea of Melania as a “movie star,” following the release of her documentary, Melania, earlier this year.

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The Documentary Behind the Label

Source: MEGA Melania Trump’s documentary resurfaced in the conversation.

The first lady’s film, directed by Brett Ratner, chronicles the 20 days leading up to Trump’s 2025 inauguration. Despite significant buzz, the project received a lukewarm reception from critics and struggled to meet expectations at the box office. The documentary grossed just over $16 million worldwide against a much larger production cost and earned only 10 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, Trump has continued to champion the project’s success, frequently describing his wife as a breakout star. “And our great first lady who now turns out to be a fantastic movie star,” he said at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual fundraising dinner last month, adding, “She had the number one movie. Now she’s number one on streaming.”

A Running Joke or a Real Narrative?

Source: MEGA He repeated his 'two stars in one family' joke while referencing Melania Trump.