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Donald Trump Yelled at Jeff Bezos for Washington Post's 'Really Unfair' Coverage During Mar-a-Lago Dinner With Big Tech Billionaires: Book

Donald Trump,Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

The book 'Regime Change' claimed Donald Trump hosted multiple billionaires at Mar-a-Lago before he took over the White House in 2025.

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July 1 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

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According to the juicy new book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the POTUS invited several billionaires and power players to Mar-a-Lago in "an all-out effort to win his favor or at least to protect themselves" before he began his second term in the Oval Office.

According to authors Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, “Few things pleased Trump as much as the giants of Big Tech groveling before him."

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Donald Trump Scolded Jeff Bezos

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Donald Trump,Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allegedly scolded Jeff Bezos over The Washington Post's 'unfair' coverage about him.

Donald Trump had a particular issue with Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, allegedly telling him the paper's coverage was "really unfair. You’ve got to take better care."

According to the book, the Amazon founder told Trump it's impossible to sway journalists, who he allegedly referred to as "terrible."

"They don’t listen. My other companies, they listen," Bezos allegedly spilled.

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Mark Zuckerberg,
Source: MEGA

Mark Zuckerberg was at the dinner Donald Trump set up at Mar-a-Lago.

Also present at the Mar-a-Lago meeting was Mark Zuckerberg, who witnessed the National Anthem being sung by the "J6 Prison Choir," a group of imprisoned men charged with crimes connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

The performance was Trump's "pointed way of enlisting some of the country’s most powerful business leaders in his campaign to rehabilitate the rioters; to transform them into martyrs and patriots in service to his own holy cause, the 2020 election," the authors said.

They added that the president would often rave to people about how "tech titans were now ‘kissing my a--.'"

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Donald Trump,Jeff Bezos
Source: mega

Jeff Bezos denied that Amazon distributed 'MELANIA' to stay on Donald Trump's good side.

Bezos has maintained a relationship with the president, as Amazon backed Melania Trump's self-titled documentary movie. Bezos denied distributing the flick just to stay on Trump's good side.

Instead, he told CNBC’s Squawk Box on May 20 that the film was a “good business decision."

"It did very well in theaters, it’s done very well on streaming," he said. "People are very curious about Melania, so even though I had nothing to do with it, it appears that the Amazon team made a very wise business decision."

How Much Did the Movie Cost?

Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos shot down reports that the film received poor reviews across the board.

He also denied reports that the movie bombed, calling it a "falsehood that will not die."

"We have denied it. Melania’s office has denied it. It’s not true," he declared. "I had nothing to do with that."

The movie cost $40 million to produce, with another $35 million being set aside for marketing.

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